The men who are there to defend us are also attacking us.

This article deals with sexual harassment and assault.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is facing a reckoning. Women have had enough.

The results from the 2023 Workplace Behaviours Survey have painted a disturbing picture.

They show women are at significantly higher risk of general and sexual harassment in ADF institutions than their male counterparts.

At the Australian Defence Force Academy in 2023, women were almost seven times more likely to say they had been subject to sexual harassment than men, with 13 per cent of women saying they'd experienced it, as per ABC News.

In 2023, 41 per cent of navy members experienced any "unacceptable behaviour" in the previous 12 months, encompassing harassment, bullying, sexual harassment, violent behaviours, and abuse of power.

That was lower in the army at 35 per cent, and in the air force at 33 per cent, The Nightly highlighted. Many of these instances recorded impacted women.

Sadly, this isn't 'new news'.

In 2012, there was a review into the treatment of women in the ADF.

The report from the sex discrimination commissioner at the time, Elizabeth Broderick, found that one in four women in the ADF had experienced sexual harassment in the past five years.

Complaints were often not lodged because service members fear reprisals.