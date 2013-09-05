Do you think this killer should be sent to jail? The police don't.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

WARNING: The following content includes descriptions of abuse. If this is a trigger subject for you, you may want to sit this one out.

An American man who killed his daughter’s rapist will not spend a single night in prison. In fact, police have decided they won’t even bother pressing charges.

It’s a seriously loaded sentence, and carries some loaded questions too.

The 24-year-old father, a Texas rancher, allegedly found one of his employees abusing his 5-year-old daughter.

On the day of the alleged assault, the father sent his daughter and her brother out to feed the chickens. Soon after, the boy rushed back in distress, and told the father that someone had grabbed his sister, and carried her off to the nearby barn.

The father left and – following the sound of his daughter’s cries for help – and found 47-year-old Jesus Mora Flores molesting his daughter behind the barn. According to documents from the court, both the girl and Flores had their underwear removed.

Flying into a rage, the father pulled Flores away from his daughter, before hitting him several times around the head and on his neck until the molester fell unconscious.

The father quickly called 911. Authorities released the distressing tapes of the call, as the frantic 24-year-old begged for help.