Police have launched an investigation after a 12-year-old girl said she was tied up and sexually assaulted in bushland on the New South Wales Central Coast while on her walk to school today.

The girl told police she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man while walking along a path between Reeves and Carrington streets at Narara about 7:45am.

Police said the man took her into nearby bushland where she was tied up and sexually and indecently assaulted by a man wearing camouflage clothes and carrying a hunting knife.

The girl escaped and reported the incident when she arrived at school. She was later taken to hospital for assessment.

A crime scene has been established and police are patrolling the area.

The man is described as being aged in his mid-20s, about 180cm tall with a chubby build, grey/blond hair and blue eyes.

At the time he was wearing a knitted camouflage shirt, camouflage pants over navy blue pants, and a camouflage hat, with a loose covering over his face that exposed his eyes and nose.

He was also carrying a camouflage bag.

