Our teens have discovered a new type of blackmail: 'Sextortion'.

By ANONYMOUS

My teenage daughter has recently fallen victim to a Cyber danger known as Sextortion.

Sextortion – No, I’d never heard of it either, nor had the local police. But thanks to Susan McLean – CyberCop – we soon had a wealth of information and case studies to back up our concerns.

The first thing that my eldest daughter knew of this threat was a surprise inability to access her Hotmail. “I think my account has been hacked, Mum.”

After changing the password she managed to access the account.

She was greeted with an email that contained a montage of images built around her Facebook cover page. The images included a topless photo of her and a snapshot of key family member email addresses. It also featured her school and work details.

This montage image was emailed to her along with the threat that if she did not immediately forward nude photos, the image would be sent to her entire email list.

Yes, obviously I have warned my daughter – almost on a weekly basis – never to take compromising photos of herself. However, it seems that hormones have the louder voice. These relatively harmless topless photos were taken over a year ago and remained in her sent email folder.

The hacker has simply searched her computer, come across these images… and Bingo… instant blackmail material.

I can’t imagine what went through her mind when she found the email, but after talking to one friend, she immediately phoned the police.

One hour later, after receiving a further email from the hacker insisting that she send nude photographs or they would send the image, my daughter sat down and showed me what was happening.

She also immediately deleted her Facebook account.

She assured me there were no other images.