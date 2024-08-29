Lindsey wore the same dress to work every week for months. Then her boss told her to stop.

Okay but what is "business casual" actually?

A woman named Lindsey Amore has sparked a serious debate about this on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a photo of herself in one of her regular work outfits: A v-neck floral dress.

The issue isn't so much the dress itself, but rather that her boss has recently deemed inappropriate for the workplace.

"So my boss told me to 'cover up' now that we have a man in the office (my office was entirely women before this new hire). I have worn this dress once a week since I've started in FEBRUARY. It’s never been a problem. My office code is business casual. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS??"

The post quickly went viral, with more than 2.5 million views, 44k favourites, and 3,000 comments. The top sentiment? "It's adorable, where did you get it?" (A thrifted number from Torrid, for those playing at home).

However, not everyone was in agreement.

The dress in question. Image: X/@ItsSoLinz

A different user wrote: "My knee-jerk reaction is that I don't think this is business casual. BUT, (1) as I say that, I must admit I don't know what business casual for women should mean, and (2) I'm much concerned about your boss changing your dress code because of a man's presence."

And yes, that's the kicker.

A quick google search of "business casual" gives this explanation: "Relating to or denoting a style of clothing that is less formal than traditional business wear, but is still intended to give a professional and businesslike impression."

It's this kind of ambiguity in the definition of business casual, along with inconsistent standards across workplaces, that has the internet confused.

To the commenter, Lindsey replied: "Business casual in our office is like jeans or a knee-length/longer skirt and a nice blouse or a plain, non-graphic tee. Or [a] dress, as long as it has sleeves (or a blazer)

And as to the commenter's second point, she added, "Honestly it's giving 'get dressed your uncle is coming over' vibes."

A third user claimed they empathised with Lindsey's situation, commenting: "Your boss has a problem with your cleavage showing. From another large-breasted woman, this is something that I’ve struggled with."

What the heck 'business casual' means aside, many called out the sexism at play, with one writing: "Policing your clothing because a man is in the office is outdated and unfair. Your dress fits the business casual code, and changing the rules now is simply wrong."

Others shared their own similar experiences, including a former teacher who has struggled to find work clothes that cover her cleavage. "Your dress is very cute (I want one!)," she said. "But unfortunately, it's not office attire if there's boobs crack showing… just my opinion."

Another commenter made an extremely good point, saying that Lindsey's workplace should provide "more clarity on the dress policy".

Interestingly, according to SBS, the new right to disconnect from work laws have prompted discussion about other workplace demands, including dress code requirements for employees.

Giuseppe Carabetta, an associate professor of employment law with the Business School at the University of Technology Sydney, told told SBS that "employers have a right to issue lawful and reasonable orders".

"That comes from England, and comes from the common law," Carabetta told the publication. "It's still there, and that is basically the source of these policies.

"The courts and tribunals in Australia, in the UK and even in other places have said that, broadly speaking, dress codes fall under this category."

However, he added, these dress codes have to comply with anti-discrimination laws and cannot be "gender-specific".

The professor gave an example from 2016 when a receptionist was sent home for not wearing heels. "Because that is gender-specific and it's female-specific, that would be problematic from the employer's perspective," he explained.

What does business casual' mean to you? And should the rules have changed with the new team member? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: X/ItsSoLinz.