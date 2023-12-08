5 women who had sex with celebrities and exactly what it was like.

Here at Mamamia, we write about celebrities literally every day of our lives. But what about the kinds of celebrity stories that slip through the cracks? Like for instance, the sex lives of the famous.

That's right, we're talking about people who have had sex with celebs.

Maybe you met before they got famous, or maybe it happened when they were already a high-profile person. Either way, you know that you're going to tell everyone about it.

And thankfully, you've told us.

But don't worry, we're not complete loose units as all submissions are anonymous and the celebrity's identity is not being disclosed because we're not that messy.

The reality star.

"I once had sex with a reality TV star I met at a party. I then went back to his place and ended up staying the night. We were both pretty drunk but I remember him being rather sloppy in the bedroom and definitely more of a taker than a giver.

"In the morning he pretty much pushed me out the door and said he’d call me… of course, I never heard from him."

The 'blonde floppy-haired' boy band member.

"I’m a Brit and was living in the US at the time aged 19 doing a summer season in a resort, and everyone knew he lived in the area. Word would spread when he was in the local supermarket and my friends and I would rush there to try and spot him!

Over time, I became friends with his friends and one night he joined us to play pool in a bar. I bee-lined for him. After a few drinks, my friend and I left with him and his mate to go back to his beach mansion.

But on the way, he pulled over and me and him had sex in his Escalade, while my friend and his mate got down next to us. Back at his house, we all went swimming in his pool in our undies. I kept thinking this is a night that I won’t forget.

My friend back home was obsessed with him and had his posters all over her walls. So next morning, I sent her a voicemail (it was 2000s!) screaming down the phone 'You’ll never guess who I pulled last night!'

Still to this day, their songs come on in bars constantly and the girls who know give me a cheer!"

The stingy celebrity.

"I used to date and regularly sleep with somebody in the entertainment business who is well known. He was very kind and giving in bed but I was constantly off it because he made me split all the bills even though he was much, much richer than I could ever dream of being."

The rapper in a '90s hip-hop trio.

"Over 10 years ago, my best friend and I had AAA passes to the Lupe Fiasco concert and the same night, we had heard that an iconic hip-hop trio were performing at a nearby club so after the Lupe show we headed to the club.

Once we arrived, we heard that we'd missed their performance. So we proceeded to head upstairs to the bathrooms and then saw a big tall security guard guarding one of the rooms upstairs, so my best friend flashed our AAA Lupe passes and said we were here with Lupe's crew.

He let us in straight away, next thing we know we are drinking with the group and their entourage and then get invited with some other girls to go back in a minivan to their hotel. My best friend slept with the lead singer whilst I was on the couch the entire time."

The Australian actor in a teen drama.

"It was actually a really positive experience as he is soo lovely in real life (in comparison to his character in the show). We have mutual friends so it was just a one-night stand type thing a couple of years back.

It was a hilarious moment when I started watching the show, as I had no idea he was going to be in it! As soon as I saw him on the screen, I literally gasped. I even bumped into him at the start of the year, after the show had been released, and he was so lovely. Not going to lie, I was kind of surprised he came up to me for a pretty long chat and definitely didn't have the dickhead mentality I would have expected."

Feature image: Getty.