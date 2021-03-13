SEX DIARIES: 'I'd only known him 15 minutes. It was the best sex of my life.'

The night I slept with a total stranger actually began with another guy and some serious public indecency.

I’d met Adam a week earlier, and we’d been sending flirty texts ever since. By the time we caught up at the beach club that night, I couldn’t wait to kiss him.

Inviting him outside to 'get some air', we wandered towards the water and sat down on the grass. I stretched my legs out and turned to face him. Suddenly his full lips were on mine.

As his tongue explored my mouth, his hands moved down my body. They squeezed every curve and grabbed my arse. My heart raced and all the blood ran south.

Without caring if anyone saw us, I climbed onto his lap. Stradling him, I noticed for the first time how hard he’d become. He stiffened between us and his jeans tightened.

I couldn’t help myself now.

As my hand made its way into his pants, I gasped in excitement, grabbing hold of his huge, thick c**k. I’d never seen one so big before. Pulling it out, I hovered above him, teasing him with the wet lips of my vagina.

At that moment, there was nothing in the world I wanted more than him inside me.

"Hey," my best friend’s voice suddenly bellowed across the park, "we’re leaving now!"

I sat up, squinting at a four-wheel-drive I didn’t recognise. But there was Karis, hanging out the front window and laughing.

"Come on," she yelled again, waving me over, "I got us a ride."