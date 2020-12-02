'One night, my bisexual friend and I slept together. Two men watched us.'

Without warning, there was a loud rap at the door. I cringed and looked for places to hide, thinking the cops had finally been called, and we strippers would be arrested for drugs, debauchery and solicitation.

Turns out it was only two naval officers from the ship, checking up on the boys. They radiated self-importance as they scanned the room, so I calculated that they must be quite high up in the pecking order. Perhaps they fell a notch or two down the ladder as they partook in a few massive lines of coke.

Watch: Mamamia staff confess the weirdest place they've had sex. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

They singled me and Chloe out, plying us with compliments as they filled our glasses.

"I’m bisexual," Chloe announced, causing one to choke on his single malt.

"I don’t believe you," the other officer challenged with a hopeful glint in his eye.

"It’s true," she insisted. "I would do Sunshine in a second." She gave me a laser-beam stare, and then I was the one choking on my drink. My friend was coming on to me! If I’d been remotely sober I would have felt uncomfortable, but I was far from it.

Actually, I was flattered, and my imagination ran riot. I’d always been fascinated by lesbian porn, even though I’d believed I had no interest in having sex with women.

Exotic dancers are often treated as outsiders by mainstream society, so we don’t tend to discriminate against minority groups. Our gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender friends are just our buddies, full stop. It also doesn’t cross my mind to kink-shame people or argue against alternative lifestyles—although I have been disturbed by some of my customers’ preferences, such as the one who asked me to pretend to be a Third Reich woman while wiping my arse on his sleeve.