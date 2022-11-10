'I'm a Sex Editor. These are the 7 sex toys I'm buying in the click frenzy sales.'

It's the most wonderful time of the year... SALES TIME.

And while most of the world is focusing on the fashion discounts, beauty sales and homeware steals they can nab ahead of Christmas, I'm looking at a much more important, serious, life-changing category: sex toys.

Watch me walk through the juiciest results of the Mamamia sex survey. Post continues after video.

You see sex toys are an investment, and something that I don't recommend spending under $50 on so you can ensure anything that you're literally putting inside you is of the best quality. But when Click Frenzy and Black Friday come along, it's a prime time to add to your sex toy collection with a boujie buzzer on a budget.

To help you navigate sale time chaos, here are the seven sex toys that I recommend scooping up for a steal.

Best wand vibrator on sale

Precisely every vulva-owner on planet earth should have a wand vibrator. I don't make the rules, I just scream them from the top of my lungs (read: keyboard).

And if you're going for your first wand, there are a few key elements to consider:

Firstly, the size of the head. The circumference of the wand head is crucial, because this is the area of vibration-concentration. You want it to be big enough that it covers your vulva, because then the entire vulva is stimulated during a masturbation session, rather than opting for a smaller size that can just concentrate on the clit – because that's what clit-focused sex toys can do. This is your general, all-rounder over-achiever sex toy, so keep it large and in charge.

Secondly, the power factor. Wands originally came exclusively as plug-into-the-wall devices, and that meant they came with a huge surge of buzz-ability. Luckily, technology has had some advances – robot surgeons, Wi-Fi, and now wand vibrators – so you don't need a plug in one, but I'd opt for a wand with strong power performance.

Thirdly, aesthetic. As they are the OG vibrator, some of the designs can be a bit old school and clunky and frankly... ugly. But there are some cute, streamlined, stunning wand vibrators now, so make sure to nab one of those in the sales so it can sit with pride in your bedside drawer.

Best clit-sucker vibrator on sale

In case you missed it, clit-suckers are the greatest invention to grace this world. They use genius air technology to create a fluttering-blowing sensation and often have this design focused on a little hood that can be placed directly onto your clitoris.

The result? Whole-body-fever-dream-level orgasms.

When we asked Mamamia readers what sex toys they loved the most, it was clit-suckers at the top of the list. Specifically, The Womanizer (which is also on sale here), but I'm here to recommend an alternative which is just as powerful and looks very expensive.

So, meet the Lelo Sona Sonic Wave. The shape of this sex toy means you can cup the toy and hold it really easily during solo or partner play, and the chrome finishes give it a sophistication that honestly makes your orgasm feel even classier.

Best g-spot vibrator on sale

I've said it once and I'll say it a thousand times more: This sex toy changed the game for me.

I had tried g-spot vibrators before and they had never quite nailed the brief for me – being either slightly uncomfortable, or an intimidating shape – but this felt tailor made for me. Obviously it's not, because it's a best seller, so it's being doing God's work for many g-spot owners.

The thing that feels so different about this one though, is that the slimline design means there's not uncomfortable 'ouch' moments when inserting, but once it's in it has the ability to target both the g-spot and the a-spot. The a-spot is a pleasure point located deep inside the vagina between the cervix and the bladder, and when it's tickled along with the g-spot it can bring this insane surround-sound-style orgasm.

Abbie knows her sh*t with this toy. Couldn't recommend highly enough. And with this discount? RUN PEOPLE.

Best travel vibrator on sale

In case you missed it, travel is back on the cards. And while that's a joyous statement to be able to make again, it means getting a bit organised with your sex toys. A chunky plug-in wand isn't going to do the trick when you're country hopping with hand luggage only, so my recommendation for a pint-sized pal is the Vacation Vibes Miami.

Not only is it travel themed in of itself, it's also mighty strong for a little guy.

While this isn't technically on a Click Frenzy sale, I have a sneaky discount code which will you get you a discounted price. Simply pop in KATIE15 at checkout and thank me later.

Best anal toy currently on sale

Now, before you scroll right past shouting 'anal ain't for me, doll!', hear me out. Because I'm recommending sale time as a grand opportunity to try something new. You can pick up this anal training kit – which comes with three sizes of butt plugs – so you can experiment and see if it's something you want to weave into your sexual roster.

My main advice if you're new to the world of anal play, is to try it alone first. Use some private one-on-one time with yourself to see what feels good, using your fingers first and then progressing to the smallest plug in this set. Once you've established whether it a) feels nice and b) it's something you want to do with a partner, bring them in and brief them clearly on what you're okay with.

Happy peach play!

Best sex toy gift pack on sale

Sale time is the perfect time to get more bang for your buck, and there's no better way to do that then with a gift pack. Think four sex toys bulked together for a discount, and then discounted AGAIN. Delicious.

My recommendation for this sale season is a pack that I hadn't seen before, but then stumbled across it and was floored. Because the Satisfyer Pro is an all-time fave, and usually costs $100 by itself, so to get four Satisfyers for $127 is the stuff of dreams.

There's a wand, a bullet, a rabbit and a clit-sucker. So the full degustation of sex toys in one box.

Best novelty sex toy on sale

What good is sex if you can't have a bit of a chuckle while in the thick of it? That's where novelty sex toys come in, and here's is a cracker of an option... because it's an advent calendar. Get it?!

Oh yes, 24 days of sexual anticipation awaits behind every door, treating you to the likes of bondage straps, scented lube, handcuffs, and full blown vibrators. It's an excellent excuse to experiment a little bit every day, and try something you wouldn't usually commit cold hard cash too to give a go.

This Lovehoney advent calendar is stuffed to the brim with goodies, and I've already nabbed my own and I'd hate for you to have FOMO while I'm opening mine every day, so get yourself one too!

Which will you be picking up in the sales? Let me know in the comments below.

Feature Image: @stowstow Instagram and Lovehoney.