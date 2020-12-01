"Not exactly the Roger Federer of vibrators." Mamamia reviews 'The Tennis Coach' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Freddie, who is a 24-year-old living in Australia, reviews 'The Tennis Coach' - a powerful G-Spot vibrator by Happy Collective.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It calls itself a 'powerful G-Spot vibrator for women' and claims to be a silent internal vibrator with a rounded head (hello tennis ball!) for focused stimulation to find and excite the G-spot. It offers various speeds and pulsation modes too.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Sleek, unassuming and smooth. Very simple design. And a bit smaller than I was anticipating TBH!

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

'The Tennis Coach' is , so it’s actually at the lower end of the market, as sex toys can get seriously expensive. I guess for that reason it makes for a good introduction into the world of vibrators.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I’ve never used a sex toy before in my life, so I admit I have been pretty clueless with this. I even had to Google how to use one!

So the thing I struggled with during my time with 'The Tennis Coach' is that you need to ‘perfect your aim’ before hitting your serve, if you catch my drift.

Basically this vibrator is all about practising in order to achieve orgasm. Admittedly, my practising efforts have not yet been a success.

There was definitely awkwardness using the vibrator. Despite its quiet operator (definitely a bonus if living in close quarters like me), I really felt so weird using a vibrator for the first time. I had really no clue where to aim, how long to spend with it and what exactly needed to be done to get me going. It didn’t exactly feel bad, but it just did not make me orgasm. Boo.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Smooth. Quiet. Unassuming.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

7/10 (though I literally do not have anything to compare it to, so this is a bit of a stab in the dark!)

Image: Supplied.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

A tasteful and more affordable introduction to the world of electronic stimulation.

Any final words?

I will definitely keep practising my aim!

