"This vibrator takes out the ‘man’ in romance." Mamamia reviews 'The Romantic' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Emily, who is a 24-year-old podcast pro of The Undone, reviews 'The Romantic' - a g-spot vibrator - by the Happy Collective.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The Romantic claims to give you everlasting happiness (which I'm definitely reading into and thinking this means an everlasting orgasm. Sounds overwhelming TBH).

The vibrator uses g-spot stimulation, that if practised correctly can result in mind-blowing orgasms. This is achieved by placing the motor in the head rather than at the base where it’s located in most other traditional vibrators. Sneaky.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

At first I was a bit hesitant to even consider this toy.

DISCLAIMER: I’m a purely external masturbator and can find any form of penetration super painful. When I read that the vibrator aims to target the g-spot, I was more interested and curious because I’ve never found pleasure in that part of my body.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The Romantic retails at $119.95. I did think that this was a bit pricey given that it only provides you with one stimulation option but if you are someone who prefers gentle penetration at the opening of your vagina and enjoys experimenting, then this is a must!

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

The first time I attempted to use The Romantic, I lasted around 10 seconds (not in a good way). As someone who purely gets off on clitoral stimulation, I found it a bit painful and slightly confronting. However, I now use it more frequently, about once a week.

I’m still getting used to it and in the beginning it always takes some time to adjust. I always use it on my clitoris to orgasm and then attempt to use it on my g-spot. I haven’t orgasmed yet from purely just g-spot stimulation but it is starting to feel more amazing the more I use it.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Awkward, bold, sleek.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

7/10

This sex toy is best for people who want…

To experiment with their body and seek new ways to find pleasure.

Any final words?

The vibrator takes out the ‘man’ in romance.





