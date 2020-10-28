"It's an investment in a $300 orgasm." Mamamia reviews 'The Ballerina' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Lucy, who is a 24-year-old living in Australia, reviews 'The Ballerina' - a human touch vibrator for vulva stimulation - by Happy Collective.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

'The Ballerina' features a human touch texture that gives you the real-feel sensations….The organic shape cups the vulva into an intimate embrace and delivers a wholesome stimulation. Super silent with four speeds and three pulsation modes.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

It’s really chic, and discreet. It doesn’t look like your ‘usual’ sex toy. It honestly almost looks like a computer mouse, perfect to fit underneath the palm of your hand.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The Ballerina is $300, so it’s on the pricey side.

BUT here’s the thing. For me, it's an investment in a $300 orgasm, rather than a $50 bullet vibrator which, in my experience, will give you a $50 orgasm.

I’m not saying go out and spend thousands of dollars on vibrators, but I have a pretty extensive collection of toys, all at varying price points, and in conclusion: I like to invest in my pleasure! It's worth it, and you’re worth it.

via GIPHY

What was it like using the sex toy? And did it really feel?

It was fantastic. For the past few months I have been using a clitoral suction toy, so to use a more traditional vibration felt different, and exciting.

It cups the entire vulva so you feel stimulation everywhere! It’s really soft and it does feel like someone else's hand which is nice.

And yes, I orgasmed quickly.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Soft, unique and powerful.

Image: Supplied.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

I give it an 8/10. I prefer to use a clitoral suction toy, but that is purely just personal preference. I have been using 'The Ballerina' occasionally and it’s a nice change.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

To support women in small business while having powerful orgasms. Two very sexy things.

Image: Happy Collective.

Any final words?

Invest. In. Your. Orgasms.

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.