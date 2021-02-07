What we know about the alleged sex slave ring operating in suburban Brisbane.

This post deals with sexual violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Queensland police have uncovered an alleged prostitution ring operating in suburban Brisbane, where several victims were allegedly drugged and kept as sex slaves for clients.

On Thursday, 35-year-old Matthew James Markcrow and his girlfriend Crystal Marie Sawyer, 23, were arrested, before appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

"We've been shocked by this, we didn't understand this was happening in Australia, let alone Brisbane," Detective Inspector Juliet Hancock said on Friday, adding their arrests followed a four-month investigation.

Police raided this house at Mount Gravatt East, Brisbane, on Thursday. Image: AAP.

It is alleged several women, aged between 17 and 24, were kept in conditions of unlawful prostitution, given stupefying drugs and subjected to controlled living, financial and working conditions. Further, many were tattooed to mark them as the alleged offender's belonging.

“Property of Matt M,” a tattoo read on at least four of the alleged victims.

During the police's search of two properties, police found drugs and evidence to support sexual servitude and organised prostitution offences.

They also located secret recordings of male 'clients' engaged in sexual acts with the victims.

Matthew Markcrow is accused of operating a sex slave ring in Brisbane. Image: Facebook.

The 35-year-old male has been charged with 10 offences, including conducting a business involving servitude, conducting unlawful prostitution, possessing drugs and tainted property, and breaching privacy.

Sawyer, on the other hand, has been charged with three offences, including conducting a business involving servitude.

Prosecutor Sergeant Mark Hughes said Sawyer claimed to be "like a mother" to the girls involved and exerted a "degree of control".

Sawyer has been charged with three offences, including conducting a business involving servitude. Image: Facebook.

Markcrow remains behind bars, but his co-accused Crystal Sawyer has been released on bail on strict reporting conditions, despite initial fears from police that Sawyer would take over the prostitution business's operation if released from custody. She has been ordered not to contact any witnesses involved in the police case.

After being freed, police say they offered the women the ongoing care and support they need.

"Some of them don't understand they've been exploited and a couple of them yesterday were definitely very heavily under the influence of drugs," Detective Inspector Hancock said.

"The investigation is still on-going however the women are now safe thanks to the information from members of the public and the diligence of our officers."

Police believe there are more victims yet to be identified, and are urging them to come forward.

"We know of at least two more but there could be more," she said.

Both Markcrow and Sawyer will return to court on February 24.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Facebook.

