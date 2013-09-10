Reliable. Emotionless. Obedient. This man thinks he's found the perfect wife.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Dolls are reliable. They’re not emotionally complicated. They don’t change. They’re not ever going to transform into someone you never wanted to marry.

And that’s why Davecat has married a doll.

Davecat (a name he adopted through video games) is a 40-year-old man who lives in Michigan, America and works as a telemarketer. He actually has two dolls in his life – his wife Sidore, and his girlfriend, Elena.

Both Sidore and Elena are RealDolls, manufactured by a company called Abyss creations. They’re designed to resemble a real woman in every way possible except for the fact that, you know, they cannot speak or hear or feel or see.

But they have artificial skin, made of silicon. They have hair, they have boobs, they have anatomically correct nether regions.

As a result, they’re not at all cheap – they cost well into the thousands. But the price is worth it for those who want sex and companionship from these pretend women.

Those who have sex dolls – called iDollators in the online world – don’t see them as sex dolls. They see them as significant others with whom they’ve settled for life.

Davecat’s been in the limelight for awhile now. He has a blog called “Shouting to hear the echoes”, and a Twitter account with a few thousand followers. (His doll-wife also has a Twitter account with nearly 2000 followers – you can find it here if you’re interested.) He has featured in a documentary called Guys and Dolls, and appeared on an episode of My Strange Addiction. Here’s some of that episode:

And now, he’s done a long interview with the Atlantic, in which he explains his relationship with his dolls. He says that he’s long been a “technosexual” (someone who is attracted to robots), and attracted to artificial women and mannequins. When a friend showed him the RealDoll website featuring synthetic dolls, he was immediately curious and wanted to place an order.

Dave had to save up for a year to purchase Sidore, but was not disappointed when she arrived. Davecat tod The Atlantic, “It actually didn’t take me too long to regard [Sidore] as a synthetic person, and not simply a thing; it occurred pretty much when I opened her crate for the first time. I was immediately stunned by her lifelike beauty…”