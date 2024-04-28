'Your favourite Sex and the City character tells me everything I need to know about you.'

It seems to be that time of year where every woman sits down to watch the Sex And The City series for the millionth time.

If you've seen the cult TV show multiple times in the past 20 years (yes, it's been 20 years), then you might find yourself relating more deeply to a different character with every re-watch.

Some people argue that each generation relates to a different character.

Millennials were historically known for being Mirandas as they embraced their #girlboss era.

Gen X were obsessed with the idea of Samanta as their sex-positive guru.

Gen Z are interestingly associating themselves with Charlotte, as the tradwife and stay-at-home girlfriend movements are starting to trend amongst younger women.

Carrie? Don't worry... I'll get to her later.

For me, I change who my favourite character is on that TV show constantly. Depending on where I'm at in my life, the character that I cling to ends up being someone that I channel in all walks of my life... Until I re-watch the show. That, to me, is the beauty of Sex And The City.

I instinctively know the type of person I am depending on which character I'm relating to, and I thought that it wouldn't be fair to keep this gift to myself.

Here's what your favourite Sex And The City character says about you...

Charlotte.

You will do whatever it takes to get what you want. You will also do whatever it takes to get your friends to do what you want. You're quiet and can come across as reserved, but you let loose in front of people you trust.

Some people think you can be a bit too emotional, but it's only because you care so so much. Your gentle demeanour is often confused for you being a pushover, but everything you do is calculated and you make sure that you're always putting yourself first by prioritising your heart over all else.

Lucky for you, everything works out just as it's supposed to.

If anyone messes with you or your friends, they feel the wrath — which, although is only a rare occurrence (thank goodness), will stick with the people who've crossed you for eternity and they will never make that mistake again.

Your best quote: "I'm pretty and I'm smart... I'm a catch!"

Miranda.

Hey girlboss, I have one question for you... How's your back feeling? I'm assuming it's sore from carrying your entire friendship group.

You're completely unfiltered when it comes to giving opinions. At times this can backfire, but you never back down because you know it's for the greater good. You are brutally honest, which comes from a place of love, but damn girl, sometimes your friends just need you to tell them what they want to hear... and what they want to hear isn't "you're wrong" all the time.

You're first and foremost a career girlie, which some people (men) can find intimidating, but you remain unapologetic — as you should.

Luckily, your friends are your people, so you've slowly yet surely adjusted to understanding that you sometimes have to push your critiques to the side and just be there for them in whatever capacity they need you.

You're never afraid to put yourself on the line and call out bad behaviour, especially when you feel like your friendships are slowly leaning to become one-sided. You are willing to face the awkwardness if it means a better and stronger future for your relationships.

Although your unfiltered opinions can upset your friends, they will still keep coming to you for advice and comfort because they know you just have their best interests at heart.

Your best quote: "I want to enjoy my success, not apologise for it."

Carrie.

Look, I'll be the first to admit that I'm a hypocrite when it comes to Carrie Bradshaw. I've talked about how I think she's one of of the worst characters created, yet she has also been the most prominent and influential figure in my life and part of the reason I do what I do... including writing this opinion.

If your favourite character is Carrie, I'm sure you can see that she is deeply flawed, especially when it comes to prioritising men over her friendships. I just hope that aspect of her life isn't one that you've adopted (guilty!).

Don't get me wrong, there are some redeeming qualities...

You are a creative who likes to have loud opinions, yet is open to being swayed out of them. You're a deep thinker who analyses other people's decisions, thoughts and actions.

You're not afraid to tell people how you feel, except you have the habit of sometimes letting those feelings bubble up until they explode out of you.

Your friends are your soulmates and you sometimes have to remind yourself that friendship is a two-way stream, not a sounding board.

Yet, you're the first person people call when they have news or just want someone to be there for them, and you drop everything to do just that.

Your best quote: "It's hard to find people who will love you no matter what. I was lucky enough to find three of them."

Samantha.

You are always ahead of your time. You are loud and proud and never afraid to speak your mind.

Sometimes you can get a bit carried away with your stories and forget that certain conversations in public settings can be a bit inappropriate, but you're just solely representing all the girls who catch up with their friends over drinks and can talk and laugh for hours.

You know who you are and won't ever change yourself to fit into someone else's narrative, and you've taken it upon yourself to make sure that your friends won't either.

You're a girls' girl and the women you surround yourself with are the loves of life. Everyone who meets you is at first a bit intimidated, but soon strives to have the same self-love and confidence as you.

Your best quote: "A guy gets angry in a meeting, he's a pistol. A woman, she's emotional."

