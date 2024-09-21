'My husband and I put our sex life on hold to have a baby. We still haven't got it back.'

I can't remember if the crack was intended for my husband's or my midwife's benefit, but when my midwife went to do a sweep (a sweep is where the midwife inserts his or her fingers into your vagina and moves your cervical membranes, the idea being this will stimulate hormones to inspire labour) to get things moving on our overdue baby, she apologised that it might feel uncomfortable with her fingers up there. My unhesitant response, to my own surprise, was:

"Don't worry, everything except a penis has been up inside me to have this baby. I'm used to it."

She laughed. I laughed. My husband looked like a beet. But it was the absolute truth.

Through our fertility journey and rounds of IVF, I have been poked and prodded from my waist down, inside and out, with more foreign bodies (human and material) than I ever imagined.

I was thinking about this the other day, seven months post-partum. Not while staring lovingly at my wide-eyed, smiling chub of baby — who is a bundle of sleepless joy — but while lying in bed alone, blinking at the ceiling, trying make sense of how our attempts to conceive shifted our sex life into temporary oblivion yet we still ended up with a gorgeous baby.

Isn't it ironic?

It certainly wasn't for lack of attraction. My husband is a beautiful man. I still get butterflies when I catch a glimpse at him across the room at a function, let alone if he is stepping out of the shower right in front of me.

Despite edging up in age, he's as sexy as the day he jumped through my office door nearly 20 years ago, mistaking me for a former colleague.