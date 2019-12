Every so often we read a story that makes us want to high five the world.

This is one of them.

The makers of Sesame Street have a policy of making all children feel like they’re represented in each of the episodes. And they’re well aware that over 100,000 kids in the area of New York have parents who are incarcerated.

So they recently introduced a blue-haired Muppet called Alex. Alex’s Dad is in jail and, well, he misses him very much.