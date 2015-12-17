The first woman in 32 years has been named Sportsperson of Year.

“So for all the ladies out there, yes, we can do it.”

There is no doubt that Serena Williams is a deserving winner of Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year award.

At just 34, she holds the most major singles, doubles and mixed titles combined among active tennis players, male or female.

She is also the first female to win the illustrious award in 32 years.

The last woman to take the title was former track athlete Mary Decker. In 1983.

If the online reader vote held any sway, a horse would have pipped the world-ranked number one to the post this year. Yes, racehorse American Pharaoh was the overwhelming winner in the reader’s poll.

And in her acceptance speech, Serena pointed out both of those disturbing truths.

