Caitlin thought she had the flu. Then her symptoms nearly 'killed her overnight'.

Caitlin Alsop has been through an absolute health ordeal.

When she was 23, Caitlin was healthy and happy. Then she started to notice a rash that kept cropping on her face, followed by cold and flu symptoms. There was a fever, sore throat and sore ears. Caitlin was told by her GP to take it easy as it was likely just the flu.

After going out to dinner with a friend, Caitlin returned home exhausted and her tongue was becoming more painful, as if she had bitten her tongue.

"As the weekend wore on I just felt more and more unwell. My tongue had started to swell up and I thought I was having a stroke or something, as I couldn't breathe or talk properly," she told Queensland Health.

Home alone and unable to speak with shallow breath, Caitlin texted photos of her swollen and sore tongue to loved ones. Her aunt was concerned and raced her to their local hospital.

Doctors first assumed Caitlin had anaphylaxis. It was far worse. And her condition wasn't improving at all — her blood pressure had completely dropped, her breathing worsened and she kept passing out. A rash rapidly spread over her body too, and her tongue had turned black. She was transferred to a bigger hospital for further emergency care.