The bride rioting over her wedding photos.

A bride's viral TikTok videos have ignited a major discussion about wedding photography and the importance of communication between couples and their chosen photographers.

Meet Alexandra Jaye Conder (formerly Weinstein), the bride at the centre of this sepia-toned saga.

She tied the knot in a lavish destination wedding in Anguilla last November, with photographer Hannah Elise capturing the big day as part of the bride's content team (which also including a videographer and a content creator for the day).

Alexandra initially "loved" the snaps, but fast forward a few weeks, and her tune changed faster than you can say "I do".

After she says she reached out to the photographer to ask for edits, or to be given the raw images so she could re-edit them herself, Alexandra claims the photographer threatened to sue her for slander.

So naturally, the bride headed on over to TikTok, venting her frustrations in a series of videos that quickly gained traction online — and dividing social media users over what's been dubbed the "sepia bride" drama.

