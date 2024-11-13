The one thing you should never Google if you don't want to get hacked.

Most of us jump online for life's most pressing questions—like tracking celebrity breakups, checking if we can pull off that bold lipstick shade, and, naturally, finding out if we can legally adopt a Bengal cat in Australia.

As it turns out, the very specific search "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?", has become the latest trap for a sneaky new cyberattack targeting Aussies.

In what might be the most unexpected cybersecurity twist of the year, hackers are using this search term to lure curious pet lovers straight into their hands.

It might sound harmless, but typing this phrase could actually lead you right into a world of malware, stolen info, and potentially, a frozen computer. Here's how it's all happening.

The Bengal cat search trap.

Cybersecurity experts at SOPHOS have flagged that hackers are targeting the "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" search by strategically placing malicious links in Google's search results.

"Victims are often enticed into clicking on malicious adware or links disguised as legitimate marketing, or in this case a legitimate Google search," SOPHOS wrote in a blog post.

Basically, you search for the Bengal cat answer, and up pops a link that seems credible. Once clicked, this link could lead to a program called Gootloader, which can wreak total havoc on your personal data.

Hackers are targeting the "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?". Image: Getty.

So, what exactly does Gootloader do? GootLoader is a type of malicious software, or malware, that can cause serious harm to your computer and personal information. It has two main dangerous capabilities.

GootLoader can search through your computer and steal sensitive personal data, such as bank account numbers, passwords, and other private information, putting you at risk of identity theft or financial loss.

In some cases, GootLoader can lead to you being completely locked out of your computer. This often happens when it installs ransomware, which encrypts your files and demands payment to regain access.

But that's not all—GootLoader itself is usually just the first step.

Once it sneaks onto your computer, it typically downloads and installs other malicious programs designed to carry out these harmful actions, meaning the risks go far beyond just a single click.

What's SEO poisoning, anyway?

SEO poisoning sounds like something out of The Matrix, but it's very real and unfortunately, very clever.

Normally, SEO is all about helping legit sites rank high on Google. But SEO poisoning flips the script, pushing fake sites into top search spots so you'll click without a second thought.

Here's how it plays out: hackers spot an innocent-sounding search phrase—"Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?"—and hijack it.

They know Aussies searching this aren't exactly on high alert, so they made scam sites look like regular, harmless results. It's all a trap, with the sites set up to look safe but actually designed to grab your personal info and plant malware on your device.

Image: Get

So how do they pull it off? Hackers use all the tricks in the book: cramming in keywords, linking their pages from bogus sites, and even setting up near-identical URLs, hoping you'll miss a letter or two.

They rely on the fact that most of us don't think twice about clicking on the top results—especially for something as niche as Bengal cats.

So, what's the best move? Hover over URLs before clicking, especially with odd searches, and if anything feels off, it probably is — even the simplest searches can hide a sneaky cyber trap.

What to do if you've Googled the 'Bengal cats' question?

First things first: don't panic. If you've searched this term and didn't click on anything suspicious, you're probably in the clear.

But if you did click on a dodgy link and are feeling worried, there are a few things you can do right now to protect yourself. SOPHOS advises that you start by updating your passwords straight away.

Begin with your most critical accounts, like banking and email, and it's best to do this from a separate, secure device just to be safe.

Next, go ahead and run a virus scan on your computer to make sure everything's secure and nothing sinister is lurking in the background.

Another good practice is to clear your browser history and cached data, like cookies. Doing this helps remove any trace of the malicious sites you may have visited, cutting off any chance of them reappearing in your results or auto-fills.

And if you're noticing any weird activity on your accounts – like unauthorised transactions or unusual logins – it's a good idea to review everything carefully and keep an eye out for anything that doesn't look right.If you're unsure how to handle the situation on your own, reaching out to an IT security professional can be a smart move. They can help check that your system is clean and secure.

In severe cases, a complete reinstall of your operating system might be necessary – a bigger step but sometimes the only way to completely remove stubborn malware.Once you've secured your system, think about enabling two-factor authentication for your accounts. It's a simple way to add an extra layer of security by requiring a code or approval from your device whenever you log in.Of course, there's one more crucial step – staying vigilant. Keep an eye on your computer for any signs that something is still amiss, like pop-ups or sluggish performance.

Sometimes malware is just the start, and as Darktrace cautions, "Loader malware variants such as Gootloader often lay the groundwork for further, potentially more severe threats to be deployed within compromised networks."

So, keeping on top of things and remaining cautious is key to staying safe online.

Feature Image: Getty