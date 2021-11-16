No need to panic, but Christmas is coming. Fast.

And if you're anything like us at Mamamia, maybe you've been putting off finding a gift for your mother/brother/friend/colleague with the hope of stumbling upon something ~perfect~ to change their life for the better.

Only, as seems to happen every other year, December 24 will roll around with no perfect present in sight, and our friends and family will end up taking home a box of Favourites.

We get it, we really do.

So this year, we thought we'd try to get in nice and early to do all the heavy lifting for you.

Here are 9 sentimental gift ideas to show the people you love that you really care this Christmas for all price points, and across all interest areas.

Jewellery

Engravable Pendants, from $59

Image: Michael Hill.

One of our favourites from Michael Hill this year is the Heart Pendant in 10ct Yellow Gold. It's a timeless classic that will be a sure hit with any gift receiver this Christmas. And the fact that it's engravable? We're actually obsessed.

Michael Hill also has a range of other pieces that you can personalise. It's free on selected styles when you shop online. Win!

And with such a personal touch, you know that the receiver will have it in their jewellery box and on their neck forever - which means you'll always have a special place in their hearts (pun intended).

To add something to their festive wardrobe, look no further than Michael Hill's new 10kt Gold Braid Twist Hoop Earrings.

Not only are they the perfect gold to complement the bold red lips that tend to come out around the festive season, they're so versatile that they'll be a wardrobe staple all year round.

Zodiac Pendants, from $69

Anything Zodiac is a go-to way to make any gift more meaningful. Michael Hill has a huge range varying in price and style. We think these would be a perfect Secret Santa gift for colleagues (especially if you want to go personal, but not too personal).

Oh, and it goes without saying... These. Are. Gorgeous.

Image: Michael Hill.

Diamonds are always a sentimental gift. Why? Well, we rarely buy them for ourselves so they're a much loved surprise (and also, we love a good 'Frost Yourself' moment — if you know, you know).

Homewares

Plants

Skip out on a bunch of flowers this Christmas and opt straight for a little piece of nature that lasts. We especially love this idea because we know the gift will become a long-lasting fixture in their home.

From seasoned plant-owners to newbies, our favourite picks include the devil's ivy for a smaller space, or a bamboo parlor palm if you're looking to go all out.

A Personalised Calendar

Image: Vistaprint.

A personalised calendar never goes a-stray at Christmas, and Vistaprint has a whole variety to customise as you please. They just add a whole new personal touch to gift giving.

Plus, they're super affordable, starting from just $14.40.

Stationery

A Monogrammed Notebook

Image: Papier.

For the writer in your life: a personalised notebook is sure to show them you know them. Our pick is the Scalloped Spine notebook that comes in a selection of colours from Papier. They also have a range of other designs and we are obsessed.

A Leather Pouch

Image: Olivia&co.

Australian company Olivia&co. create gorgeous leather pouches for a very adult pencil-case, or a versatile clutch if you so prefer.

We love the Mon Purse Pebbled Large Pouch in Blush, to be monogrammed as you like!

Tech

A Monogrammed Phone Case

Image: The Daily Edited.

The Daily Edited offer some very gorgeous, very customisable tech accessories, sure to please any tech-savvy guy or gal this Christmas.

Our top pick is the Serif phone case in black, but don't you worry, if that's not your style, you can change it to your heart's desire.

Polaroid Camera

Image: Officeworks.

The camera itself might not be meaningful, but what you can do with it is. After a year of endless lockdowns, we not only want to make memories, but we want to remember them too.

That's exactly why Fuji Instax mini 11 Instant Film Camera has made our list. They're fun, affordable and the perfect thing to bring to Christmas lunch.

To find a meaningful gift for your loved one this Christmas, head to Michael Hill.

Feature Image: Instagram / Michael Hill / Papier