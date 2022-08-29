'Noseys' and flirty coworker relationships: Why everyone is talking about Selling The OC.

I have one question after watching Netflix's new reality TV series Selling The OC. And it is this: what the hell is a nosey? And why do all the cast members keep giving noseys to each other?

Fans of Selling Sunset have been flocking to the new spinoff series Selling The OC which is dedicated to ogling at the lives of real estate agents in Orange County, California.

'The OC' is one of the most expensive areas in the state and known for having one lucrative beachfront mansion after another.

Now you may think – isn't this a real estate show? What has real estate got to do with noseys? That is a great question. But alas, Netflix knew that the drama between the cast members would hook viewers in, and my goodness there is plenty on offer.

Watch the trailer for Selling The OC. Post continues below.

And a lot of the season's storyline focuses on the flirty behaviour that all the real estate agents engage in with each other – despite the fact many of them are in serious relationships or married.

So to answer the overwhelming question: what is a nosey? It is when one person puts another person's entire nose into their mouth and sucks on it? Yep.

Now, of course, there's nothing wrong with engaging in a nosey – we do not kink shame. But instead, the question many viewers are asking is whether the nosey is an appropriate act when one of the parties involved is married. Or if any of the parties involved are indeed coworkers.

Three times in the season we see real estate agent Tyler Stanaland 'noseyed'.

For context, Tyler happens to be hitched, and his wife is a rather famous actor Brittany Snow.

Putting the nose-sucking aside, there are other scenarios captured on the show that have made some raise an eyebrow over whether the flirtatious and touchy behaviour is appropriate among work colleagues.

Image: Image: Netflix Image: Netflix. We see footage of them dancing with one another, hugging and snuggling together, doing nudie runs, suggestive conversations, sexual innuendos and plenty of hand-holding. Even at one point, one of the women, Polly Brindle, asks her male coworker Austin Victoria for help putting her earring back in. The conversation goes as follows: "I can't find my hole." "I'll help you find your hole. I'm pretty good at it. Ah, I found it! It's through. I'm in." Austin is married with two children. For the most part, many of the flirty interactions are just that – flirty. But whether or not it crosses the line into obviously inappropriate territory for people in monogamous relationships, is subjective. But the drama ramps up when we discover that one of the real estate agency's newbies, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss fellow agent Tyler. And all hell breaks loose. The real estate agents mostly all turn on Kayla, and shudder with righteousness. Although it's clear that Kayla's actions were wrong, and she apologises, it brings into question whether the rest of the agents' behaviour is any better. And that's what's got viewers talking online.

Speaking on the situation, Tyler said to Digital Spy: "It didn't happen while we were filming but we are a tight-knit office. One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. On the show, out of respect for her, I am just trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama, we can all focus on what we should be doing.

"It was something where I had to set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment. Again, nothing happened, it was an attempt and some words and something you don't do to somebody who is married," he said.

Reflecting on the situation, Alex Hall who is the show's 'main character' and one of the people who gave Tyler a nosey said that it was done in a non-sexual manner.

"It's a funny thing: there's nothing sexual, it's nothing crossing the lines. It's gross and teasing. We have a couple of drinks and we're silly," she said to Entertainment Tonight.

"The difference between what I had done and what Kayla had done – trying to kiss him and have sex with him on multiple occasions where he was uncomfortable. There's no comparison. I just wish there was a lot more context to many of these scenes."

Overall, Selling The OC has been a pretty big success. It's still in the top ten in Australia list on Netflix, and the online profiles of the real estate agents/cast members are growing exponentially.

Let's just hope the second season doesn't have as many noseys.

Selling The OC is available to watch on Netflix now.

Feature Image: Netflix.

TAKE SURVEY ➤