Everything you need to know about Selling Tampa, Netflix's new Selling Sunset spin-off.

Move over Selling Sunset.

There's a new reality TV show in town, and it promises double the drama of its Oppenheim Group counterparts.

Selling Tampa is Netflix's newest luxury real estate series that follows the lives of the all-female, all-black realtors of Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida.

Made by the creators of Selling Sunset, you can expect all the juicy gossip you might find on Sunset Boulevard - only transported to the Sunshine Coast.

Here's everything you need to know before you dive into the series this weekend.

When will Selling Tampa be on Netflix?

It's streaming now.

All eight episodes dropped onto Netflix on Wednesday, December 15. That's perfect timing for your Christmas bingeing needs.

Each episode runs at 45 minutes.

Where can we find the cast on Instagram?

Sharelle Rosado

Sharelle Rosado is the founder and CEO of Allure Realty. She started the company back in 2019 hoping to empower minority women.

She's also a mum-of-four, with one more on the way.

Rena Upshaw Frazier

Rena Upshaw Frazier was the first agent to be hired by Allure Realty back in 2019. She's also a mum-of-four and a former lawyer.

Colony Reeves

Colony Reeves is one of Allure Realty's top-selling agents. A former pre-school teacher, the 30-year-old is keen to educate people on home ownership and wealth building.

Anne-Sophie Petite-Frere

Haitian-born Anne-Sophie Petite-Frere was a professional makeup artist before she turned to real estate. Now at Allure, she is one of the top agents.

Tennille Moore

Before getting into real estate, Tennille Moore worked in politics as a Chief Legislative Assistant for 16 years. She's also a mum.

Karla Giorgio

Karla Giorgio has always been a salesperson. At 16, she started working in her father's car sales company and has been with Allure since 2019.

Today, she's a mother to three kids, including twins.

Alexis Williams

30-year-old Alexis Williams specialises in selling residential properties, but happened to join Allure by chance after overhearing Sharelle discussing her business while at a lash appointment.

She's married to NFL player Michael Gillislee, and they share one son together.

Juawana Colbert

Juawana Colbert is a real estate agent and the office manager at Allure Realty. She's also a mother and grandmother.

Feature Image: Instagram / @sellingtampanetflix

