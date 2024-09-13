Divorce, drama and Instagram callouts: All the Selling Sunset gossip in one place.

Get ready to reassess everything you know about normal office attire because Selling Sunset is back for another inappropriately dressed season.

Season eight is intense! The faves are all back selling fancy houses and whizzing around their desks on overpriced office chairs, but there's also some rather serious stuff that unfolds: from a claim Chelsea Lazkani's husband is cheating to a nasty rumour surfacing about Emma Hernan.

Oh, and Mary Bonnet and Jason Oppenheim's precious dog Niko passed away and it was just as heart-punching as you'd expect.

So much happened in the new season, but it's been equally dramatic off-screen. Yep, the girlies have been arguing about it on Instagram long before the episodes even dropped on Netflix.

This is all the gossip that's sprung from season eight of Selling Sunset.

Chelsea filed for divorce from her husband after filming.

The fallout from Bre Teisi's cheating claims had real-life consequences: Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani are getting a divorce.

Back in March, TMZ reported that Chelsea had filed for divorce citing the old chestnut of 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. She requested 'joint physical and legal custody' and 'spousal support'.

Chelsea has also wiped Jeff from her Instagram page.

The decision to divorce Jeff was hinted at in the season eight finale, when Chelsea was seen taking off her wedding ring in a confessional.

"I think this needs to come off. The foundation I built… is something I thought I would be building for years to come. I would have fought to the very end for my marriage," she said.

Jeff has never publicly responded to the cheating rumours.

Chelsea removed her wedding ring on Selling Sunset. Image: Netflix.

Bre claims the cheating storyline played out differently in real life.

On the show, Bre Teisi copped heat from Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan for her decision to reveal the cheating rumours on camera. However, Bre is now claiming that she had already talked to the women off-camera.

"Well, they knew the information," Bre told Cosmopolitan UK. "They've known. They can sit here and paint whatever narrative helps them to not be attacked online, or however it is that they want to be perceived. But they were all very aware of this scene before it happened. They were aware of everything that was going on.

"A lot of people say that our show is scripted and it truly is not. But when it came to such a sensitive subject, I wasn't gonna blindside [Chelsea], so I made that very clear. If you really watch it, and you really pay attention, you see many times that I said, 'Y'all knew, you guys all knew this.' So make me the bad guy all you want, but I'm just telling you what I heard.

"All three [of them] know very well that none of them were blindsided on camera. So this whole narrative is very comedic to me. I think it's quite ridiculous."

In response, Chelsea's claimed that she had heard rumours swirling and had attempted to 'set up a scene' with Bre to hear it from her.

She posted X claiming that "Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing… in other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to TV."

A bunch of drama has gone down between Chrishell, Chelsea and Nicole.

Even before the new season dropped on Netflix, Chrishell Stause was making a lot of online noise about one costar: Nicole Young.

The wife of G Flip accused Nicole of spreading misinformation about Emma Hernan, in a scene where she insinuated that Emma allegedly had an affair with a married man which came out when his wife confronted her.

"Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??" Chrishell wrote in an Instagram Story in August. "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued."

Chrishell went on to detail that claims Nicole "spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE."

Chelsea also added her support for Emma, telling Nicole on Instagram, "you are the most diabolical piece of [trash] I've ever met, you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. OK, let's see how this works out for you."

Nicole has caused more drama. Image: Netflix.

Nicole is not backing down about the claims she dropped on Selling Sunset.

"Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions," Nicole wrote on Instagram. "Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife's best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumour."

Peacemaker Mary Bonnet has since weighed in too.

"I don't know how it's all going to work out," Mary told Us Weekly in September 2024.

"But I know Chrishell will probably never film with Nicole again. I guarantee she will not have any scenes with her and Emma too, probably. And I'm sure Chelsea will be on board with that too."

Nicole's claims about Emma were probably… wrong.

Mary Bonnet added that the rumour Nicole Young shared about Emma Hernan may have not been all that accurate.

"Honestly, that's not even the actual story of what she was actually told. So that makes it even more sad. It's just a big old mess," Bonnet told Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

"That's not what was said."

Mary has thrown a spanner in the works. Image: Netflix.

But Mary doesn't plan on picking sides, as she's close mates with Nicole and has recently gotten her friendship with Chrishell back on track.

"They all know I love them and it's not my business. I'm focused on what I'm doing and being positive," she said. "They can do whatever they want. I still love them."

Bre and Chrishell's friendship is over.

Bre is holding out hope that a friendship could be on the horizon for Chrishell, but has lost hope for Chelsea and Emma.

"I don't have a problem with Chrishell at all, I just haven't spoken her," she told Cosmopolitan UK.

"We talked a little bit, and we had a couple scenes after [Niko's funeral.] When we were done filming, I extended an invite to my birthday just to be nice. But she travels a lot, she's with G [Flip] a lot and she was doing a tour. I didn't really put any pressure on her… regardless, I respect her as a woman and as a friend, and she can do whatever works for her."

But Chrishell had a firmer stance on their friendship: it's over.

RIP to this friendship. Image: Netflix.

In a Q&A with fans on Snapchat, Chrishell shared the current friendship status with Bre. "This one has some nuance to it and is a little painful to answer, obviously. There was an element of, I could see where Bre was trying to do the right thing and we are on a reality show, so there are pieces of the puzzle that I could understand. All of that being said, of course I understand where Chelsea is coming from," she said.

"That being said, there was a lawsuit that came out afterwards and I unfortunately got some insider looks into some of that. I'll just leave it at that…. Unfortunately, I will just say that I don't have a friendship with her right now, and just kind of really disappointed at that whole situation."

If you want to catch up with the drama, the latest season of Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.

Image: Netflix.