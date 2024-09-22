Selena Gomez chose to share her fertility struggles with the world. Somehow, she's still being criticised.

Recently, Selena Gomez opened up about her fertility struggles. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier in September, Gomez revealed that she will be unable to carry her own children when she's ready to become a mother. And it resonated around the world.

"I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she said, "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

"It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it," Gomez continued. "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be mums. I'm one of those people. I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."

With one in six people being affected by infertility around the world, according to WHO, this candid admission from such a high-profile celebrity struck a chord with many people.

One user commented on an Instagram post about the story from ABC News, "Good on her for opening up about a sensitive topic in a public forum. There are lots of women who will feel more 'seen' as a result. However her journey looks. I hope she enjoys parenthood when it happens."

Another agreed, writing, "Her willingness to share her story will help many I'm sure."

However, as we have come to expect, there are people who just love to hate anything a woman says or does, and they were critical of Gomez's decision to share her personal journey with her future motherhood.

"Not sure why she has to call the media to tell them that… does everything have to be shared with the world?" one user wrote.

But despite the mixed responses, Gomez is standing firm on her decision.

In a video from the Women in Film dinner, Selena slammed the critics.

"I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable," she said. "That is not shameful."

"So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar. F**k off! That's what my life is," Selena continued. "I truly want to be an advocate for women, and that's why I share. That's why I like to be honest, because everybody's going through something. I don't have it all put together. I'm not... whatever. I'm me."

"That's who I am. Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim. You're a survivor in my book."

And that she is. A survivor.

Having had several health issues throughout her life, including her lupus diagnosis and mental health struggles, Gomez has always been open when it comes to the challenges she faces. All of it, in an attempt to show the world that she is human and that those going through similar struggles are not alone.

She previously told TODAY, "I will always be working on my mental health, and I will always evolve. I'm not better or worse than anyone. I'm simply just a person living and surviving every day."

