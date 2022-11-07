In 2017, Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez. Now, she's unfollowed her.

Selena Gomez's Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, is a brutal one-and-a-half hour look at the star's mental health struggles over the past six years, particularly following her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

But the biggest headlines to come from the film relate more to what received only a small mention: Gomez's life-saving kidney transplant in 2017.

In September of that year, Gomez revealed she had received a kidney from her friend, How I Met Your Father actor Francia Raisa.

Watch: The Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me trailer. Post continues below video.

Over the years, the pair have often shared public messages of love and support, but there has also been a lot of speculation that their friendship had ended following the transplant.

Five years after that surgery, Gomez and Raisa seem to have hit a very public snag.

Let's explain.

A series of social media comments.

Alongside the release of My Mind & Me, Gomez took part in a Rolling Stone cover interview released on November 3 which explored her mental and physical health, and relationship with fame further.

In the interview, she discussed that it was hard to share her fears with people in her life whose lives hadn't been derailed by fame.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives," she said.

This quote then made its way around the internet, including onto an E! News Instagram post celebrating the long-time friendship of Gomez and Swift.

In the comments, Francia Raisa simply commented 'Interesting'. She also unfollowed Gomez on Instagram (she still follows Swift).

Image: Instagram.

Raisa's comment has since been deleted, but that has done little to quell speculation and discussion about the state of the friendship.

People have been split in their reactions online, with some saying it was dismissive and rude not to acknowledge Raisa as she saved Gomez's life, and others pointing out that if Raisa felt this way, she should've reached out privately instead of commenting on a very public post.

Others have suggested it is simply a misunderstanding, as Gomez was at the time of the quote discussing friends in the context of her extreme level of fame, which she and Swift certainly share, or that Raisa's reaction clearly points to a bigger issue between them that we have not been privy to.

Whatever the truth, the story flared up even further when a day later, Gomez replied on a TikTok explaining Raisa's comment, saying "sorry I didn't mention every person I know".

Image: TikTok.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez's relationship history.

Okay, now for some further context.

Raisa and Gomez met in 2007, while visiting a children's hospital, and instantly clicked. Over the years, they regularly supported each other's projects, shared selfies and kind messages online, and had been friends for a decade when Gomez's need for a kidney transplant came up.

"One day Gomez came home, and she was emotional," Raisa told TODAY in 2017. "I hadn't asked anything. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well. She couldn’t open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, 'What's wrong?' and that's when she told me. And she goes, 'I don't know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long.'’ It just vomited out of me: I was like, 'Of course I'll get tested.'"

The following year, in an interview with SELF, Raisa recalled finding out she was a match, from Gomez.

This raised eyebrows because ethically, doctors are required to tell donors they are a match so they can make their own decision, before telling the patient.

"One day, I got a phone call from Selena on FaceTime, and she's like, 'We're a match!' And I'm like, 'Yay, what? How do you know this?' " Raisa said.

"I had a way that I wanted to tell her when I made the decision. I knew it was gonna happen, I just needed that time."

Rumours of a 'feud' increased in December 2019, when Gomez referred to her as "the girl who gave me her kidney" during a radio interview.

However, Gomez marked Raisa's birthday with an Instagram tribute in 2020 and as recently as July 2022, they appeared in a TikTok together and referred to the fact they were best friends.

@selenagomez But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing ♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's lupus.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disorder, in early 2014.

Common symptoms include inflammation and pain in the body, particularly in the skin or joints. Lupus can also cause a kidney disease called lupus nephritis, which is inflammation in the kidneys that can make them stop working.

By 2017, Gomez needed a kidney transplant, and Raisa donated hers.

In Rolling Stone, Gomez said her donated kidney might only have a shelf life of 30 years.

"Which is fine," she said. "I might be like, 'Peace out,' anyway."

Feature image: Instagram.