The 6 secrets you don't know about IKEA.

At the very least, you’ve bought a bookshelf from IKEA. Most likely, three quarters of your home is IKEA furniture. Absolutely definitely, without question, you’ve gotten into an argument with your partner about the assembling instructions and hurled abuse at the allen key.

I hate you allen key. Image: iStock

You may believe to know everything there is to know about IKEA… especially after wandering the aisles getting lost for eight hours inside the store (note to self: never take the short cut).

We bet you don’t know these IKEA secrets though…

1. IKEA is an acronym.

Sure, you just thought someone sat on the caps lock button when they came up with the name, but it actually stands for Ingvar Kamprad (the founder’s name) Elmtaryd Agunnaryd (where he comes from). Kamprad is now 90 and retired. He started IKEA when he was 17 and it is now worth an estimated $14 billion according to News.com.au.

Right here, this is where you thought all hope was lost of ever finding a way out of IKEA. Image: iStock

2. India doesn’t have IKEA.

There are still people in this world who don’t know the pain of the allen key.

3. The catalogue is fake.

Back in 2014, an IT manager at IKEA admitted to CG Society that around 75% of their catalogue was computer generated. Which makes us all feel better about our place never looking like the catalogue.

It's okay, your room will never look like this. Image: IKEA catalogue

4. An IKEA museum.

Seriously, yes. On the 30th of June this year there will be a museum all about IKEA in Almhult, Sweden. This is where they have ridiculously large warehouses with rooms that they photograph for their catalogue (and then add perfection to the image through computer wizardry). You’ll get to stay at a hotel, check out how things are created, tested and photographed, plus check out new collections. I'm just hoping they will have the same food menu at the IKEA restaurant as they do in their stores.

5. You don’t want to be an IKEA product in the testing phase.

In order to make sure your product is amazing, News.com.au reports that the products are vigorously tested. Mattresses are pummelled (so, you know, they last your… you know) and burned with cigarettes (do people still smoke in bed?). Fabrics are drooled on (or more technically saliva is applied) to make sure they withstand (for example) your teething baby. Benchtops are scorched with candles and objects while outdoor furniture hangs out in humid rooms. There is also a mechanical bum that sits on chairs, many, many times.

That chair has been "sat" on at least 10,000 times. Image: IKEA catalogue

6. There are 12 people.

That's the size of the team according to News.com.au. 12 designers, three interns and freelancers. That’s it. They create, design and test all the furniture in the IKEA store you can never find your way out of.

Have a look through some of the very helpful in-store reviews by Obviousplant who uploaded the photos to photo sharing site Imgur and explained simply that they were In-Store Ikea Reviews:

Ikea reviews