Whitney Leavitt was 'cancelled' over a TikTok video. Now she's starring in the new Mormon Wives series.

With all the scandals and secrets surrounding The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, gossip fiends are grasping at any and every bit of information they can find when it comes to the new reality TV series.

One particular point of interest is, of course, the cast.

Meet Whitney Leavitt, one of the eight Mormon mums who appears in the series and, as expected, is a social media sensation in her own right. She's also been involved in a scandal (or two) on social media. And we have high hopes that she'll be one of the most intriguing breakout stars of the new show because her life is certainly going to make for some fascinating reality television.

So, who is Whitney Leavitt? And what can we expect from her in the new reality series?

Who is Whitney Leavitt?

Mormon MomTok is a fascinating corner of the internet and is exactly as it sounds: Mormon mothers. From lifestyle content to parenting tips and tricks, these seemingly niche videos garner an insane amount of views.

Leavitt, 31, is one of the very popular influencers who is a part of the infamous Mormon Mum group from Utah, who all found social media fame at the same time.

With more than 2 million followers on TikTok, Leavitt is best known for her dancing videos online and lifestyle content. She is married with two children and is always making content with her family. Very on brand indeed.

Whitney Leavitt in a pink dress on her Instagram. Image: Instagram/whitleavitt

That viral TikTok scandal.

Though she was a part of the 2022 Mormon #MomTok scandal that rocked the internet (we'll come back to that in a little bit), she also has her own experiences with social media scandals.

In December 2021, Leavitt was at the centre of a TikTok controversy after posting a viral video of herself dancing next to her newborn in hospital.

In the video, her son had to receive supplemental oxygen after being diagnosed with RSV, a common respiratory condition for newborns.

The video had a lighthearted tone, with Leavitt dancing next to her son’s hospital bassinet to Kendrick Lamar's "Love".

Instantly, the internet was alight with fury, accusing Leavitt of looking insensitive and careless when it came to her baby's serious condition.

Whitney Leavitt with her son, Liam. Image: Instagram/whitleavitt

"I would say the mistake I made was not giving enough context of the situation," Leavitt told Buzzfeed News.

"It was really bad, people were telling me to end my life, they wished my family would die," she continued.

Eventually, she took down the video as a result of all the hate messages she was receiving. However, the video had already been reposted to many media outlets and social media platforms.

After the event, Leavitt expressed to Buzzfeed News that the reason she made the video was to answer questions people were asking about her son's condition. She said all her videos usually involve dancing, so she stuck with her familiar content type. It did not go down well.

Her husband's Tinder controversy.

Leavitt got married to her husband Conor Leavitt in August 2016, and he's since become embroiled in some spicy online controversy. Talk about family drama.

Back in 2022, Conor admitted to being on Tinder behind his wife's back after rumours were swirling. The two uploaded an almost 7-minute long video explaining that the rumours were true, and that it was because of Conor's past unresolved trauma.

While social media was, for the most part, very critical of Conor's actions and even his confession, it seems the couple have chosen to move forward and seem to be going strong.

Whitney and Conor Leavitt. Image: Instagram/whitleavitt

Leavitt's family life.

Leavitt has two children, a daughter named Sedona and a son, Liam. She's also currently expecting her third child. It's no wonder her content is so popular, because just taking a peek at her Instagram shows that she has two adorable kids!

Her family frequently appears across her social media and we will be sure to learn more about her home family life in the reality series.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

For those of you who haven't heard of the scandal before, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives documents the 2022 Mormon MomTok scandal where one member of the group, Taylor Frankie Paul, announced her divorce from her husband and confessed to having been engaging in 'soft swinging' within their group of married friends.

Talk about juicy!

The controversy shook the internet and now, we're getting an in-depth look behind the curtain to see what really went down between this group of wives.

While we don't know exactly what part Leavitt played in the whole breakdown of this viral sex scandal, there's one thing we do know. Even without a reality TV show, Leavitt's life is anything but boring.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Hulu poster. Image: Instagram/whitleavitt

Feature Image: Instagram/whitleavitt.