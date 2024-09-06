Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews had a baby at 16. Her partner was 21.

We are once again circling back to, in my humble opinion, one of the most fascinating topics on the internet: Mormon wives on TikTok. What a time to be alive.

With the highly-anticipated release of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives this week, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details and milking every second of the drama.

The cast are best known for the 2022 sex scandal that kicked off when one member of the Mormon MomTok group, Taylor Frankie Paul, revealed she had been engaging in "soft swinging" within their group of married friends. Shockingly, that's not all when it comes to the drama from this cast.

To the general public, the walking paradox of these 2022 revelations was enough to blow our minds and see us falling into the rabbit hole that is Mormon MomTok.

Mikayla Matthews is one of the key stars in this scene. She's a mother, wife, influencer, and, of course, #MomTok member. With 2.4 million followers on TikTok, Matthews has built her following doing fun lifestyle and parenting videos, often involving her children and husband. It all seems relatively wholesome.

But, what started out as sweet content has now become a controversial topic amongst fans — or critics — thanks to the age gap between Mikayla and her husband, Jace Terry.

Let's get into it.

Watch the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives here. Article continues after video.

Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry's Relationship Timeline.

Matthews, 24, and Terry, 29, share three children together, Beckham, Haven, and Tommie.

In the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Matthews reveals she had her first child at 16. But what she didn't say in the same clip, was that her partner was 21.

However, Mikayla has several videos on her TikTok which allude to the age gap between her and her husband. All of them lighthearted, poking fun at their 'generational differences.'

Fans first picked up on the age difference following one TikTok that highlighted his age as 27 in 2022. With her followers doing the math, the revelation of their age gap at the time of her pregnancy quickly became big news on social media.

Mikayla Matthews and husband, Jace Terry at Neuswanstein Castle in 2023. Image: Instagram/mikayla_matt

This age gap reveal had fans around the world raising their eyebrows in her comments section on TikTok.

"Wait a minute, wait a minute… so you were a teen mum and he was an adult?" one follower commented.

"He was 21 and you were 16 when you had your first?" asked another, to which Mikayla simply replied "yes."

One user commented on a Reddit thread about their relationship, "I think the age gap [now] is fine but 16 and 21… she was a child."

While their relationship timeline raised valid concerns amongst fans, it was 'legal' in the state of Utah.

The legal age of consent in Utah is 18, however they do have something called 'Romeo and Juliet' laws in place.

According to Legal Match, "In Utah, there is a 'Romeo and Juliet' exemption that applies when the sexual relationship with a minor is consensual and involves minors who are close in age. Even if one of the parties is a minor, the defendant can still be exempted from criminal charges if they are fewer than seven years older than the minor."

Mikayla Matthews photographed with family in Utah. Image: Instagram/mikayla_matthews

Mikayla gave birth to her other two children in 2019 and 2021.

While Mikayla has a picture-perfect family image on TikTok, it’s safe to say the controversy surrounding her relationship with her husband has followed her. It continues to be a point of contention across her social media platforms.

Though we don’t know too much more about the intricate details of Mikayla's life at this point, we are hoping to get all the inside details as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives airs on Disney Plus on September 6. Stay tuned.

Feature image sourced from Instagram/mikayla_matt