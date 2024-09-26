The signs about Sean Combs were there all along, according to a number of celebrities.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently being held in a jail cell in New York City.

The music mogul was arrested on September 16 and charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The arrest followed US authorities raiding Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March as a part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

This came off the back of the rapper's ex-girlfriend and singer, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, filing a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing him of rape and physical abuse. The couple dated for 10 years until 2018 and Cassie alleged the abuse went on throughout their relationship.

A day after the filing, Diddy settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

In May this year, a video surfaced of Diddy dragging and beating Cassie in a hotel in 2016. In an apology video, the rapper described his actions "inexcusable".

In the lawsuit, Cassie made mention of Diddy holding "freak off" or "FO" parties, which she claims she had to arrange a location and hire sex workers for parties that were filmed.

In the federal documents against Combs, they alleged "freak offs" parties involved people being given illegal narcotics and were frequently recorded without the victims' consent with the recording used to silence victims from speaking out.

The documents allege that during "freak offs," female victims were compelled through "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers."

These alleged sexual acts could last multiple days with multiple sex workers.

Authorities seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy's homes earlier this year.

Along with the federal charges, Combs is facing at least eight separate lawsuits. The rapper has denied any wrongdoing.

While waiting for his eventual trial, a number of old interviews from celebrities and even Diddy himself have resurfaced which paint a dark picture about the rapper and his notorious parties.

Diddy's own past interviews.

After the arrest, an interview of Combs on Late Night with Conan O'Brien from 2002 immediately started to do the rounds.

In the interview, Diddy boasted about how to throw a great party.

"This is what you need to do," Diddy began. "Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course… You need to give the ladies what they need, too. Take care of your women. You can't force the situation."

Then his story took a sinister turn.

"We need alcohols," he added. "You need some water. I don't know if guys have noticed this, but a lot of ladies drink water at parties. So if you don't have what they need, they gon' leave. Gotta keep 'em there. You need locks on the doors… It's a little kinky but, you know… rock with me."

To this, O'Brien snickered that this sounded 'dangerous'.

After telling the host that he turns the heat up so that everyone gets sweaty, Conan said the parties sounded "a bit disgusting." To this, Diddy responded, "It depends on how you look at it."

In an even older interview from 1999 with Entertainment Tonight, Diddy admitted that his parties were going to get him 'arrested' one day.

"You're gonna hear about my parties. They're gonna be shutting them down. They're gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just 'cause we wanna have a good time," he said.

"Whenever you bring up a different element into people's environment, things that broaden people's horizons, people get intimidated. It's a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it."

Eminem.

Eminem has made reference to Combs' allegations in several of his tracks.

In a song 'Fuel' off his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), he says "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As, S-As. Wait, he didn't just spell the word, 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he?"

Fans have speculated that the song is connecting P. Diddy to rape and sexual assault (S-A) allegations.

On another track 'Antichrist', Eminem seemigly references the 2016 footage of Combs allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

"Next idiot ask me is gettin' his ass beat worse than Diddy did. But on the real, though, she prolly ran out the room with his f***in' dildo."

50 Cent.

In an interview from this year, rapper 50 Cent made it clear that he didn't attend Diddy's parties.

"I've been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s**t like that," 50 Cent said July interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've been staying out of that s— for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it

Madagascar.

From South Park to Family Guy, there are countless references to Diddy's parties in pop culture. There was even a joke in kids movie Madagascar when Chris Rock's Marty quips "This is like a Puffy party."

Ashton Kutcher.

When Ashton Kutcher was asked about Diddy's parties in 2019, he said "I've got a lot I can't tell," he told Hot Ones.

"Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing."

The actor defined his relationship with Diddy as "really bizarre," admitting they met when he was hosting Punk'd on MTV.

"It started over Punk'd because he was like, 'Yo, you can't punk me!' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody is on the table.' That started our conversation. We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, watch football together."

Khloe Kardashian.

In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian suggested she had attended one of the rapper's parties in Las Vegas.

"So who was with you this weekend?" Kourtney Kardashian asked Khloé in the episode. She listed a "bunch of my friends," which included Diddy and French Montana, but added "This party, I think half the people were butt-naked."

Aubrey O'Day.

One woman who has been speaking out about Diddy for years is former Danity Kane member, Aubrey O'Day, who worked with him on MTV's Making The Band.

In a 2019 conversation with Variety, O'Day said that Diddy was a "very difficult person to work with" back in the '00s.

"We were scared to death with what would happen with Puff each day," O'Day said. "There was just no room for error. Diddy was one of the most intense people you could ever work with. I experienced everything from race [remarks] to sexism, and a lot of it was scary."

She opened up further about her experience in a 2022 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she alleged she was fired from the girl group as she refused to do "what was expected of her" by Combs.

Usher.

Usher and Diddy were longtime friends, colloborators and former housemates. However, the 'Yeah!' singer once admitted that Diddy's 'lifestyle' was too much for him.

"I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it, but I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild, it was crazy," Usher said during a 2016 The Howard Stern Show radio interview.

Usher was then asked whether he would let his children ever attend one of Diddy's infamous parties and without missing a beat, the singer replied "Hell no!".

