Sean 'Diddy' Combs has seven children by four women. This is what his family have said about him.

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mounting legal troubles, including federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

As prosecutors continue to file lawsuits against the American rapper, including allegations of sexual assault lodged by minors, the conspiracy theories surrounding Diddy's power and influence in Hollywood have continued to abound.

Raised by his mum after his father was killed, Diddy studied business at Howard University before dropping out to work at Uptown Records.

He ended up founding his own record label Bad Boy Records and launched the careers of multiple artists, as well as producing his own music and starring in films and TV shows.

Diddy's recent fall from grace has been widely publicised, but interestingly, his children have not slandered their father, despite the seriousness of the allegations being levelled against him.

His six adult children recently released a joint statement via Instagram, writing, "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media.

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family."

It was signed by his six adult children Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie and D'Lila.

While Diddy languishes at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center without bail, his family dynamics have come under intense scrutiny.

While his youngest child is too young to comprehend the situation, his adult children have taken their public stance, attending court hearings and actively defending their father's reputation.

Let's examine each of Combs' children and their response to the allegations that have shaken their family to its core.

Quincy Taylor Brown.

Born to model and actress Kim Porter and singer Al B. Sure! in New York in June 1991, Quincy was later adopted by Diddy during his relationship with Porter. He was just three-years-old at the time.

His name comes from his godfather, Quincy Jones, who was a mentor to Al B. Sure! throughout his career.

He told People in April 2023, "I'm my mum's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it. What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."

At 33, he has established himself as a multifaceted entertainer, working as both an actor and musician. As the eldest of the siblings, Quincy has taken a leadership role in the family's response to the current crisis.

He was the first to share the family's joint statement on his Instagram account, demonstrating the siblings' unified front.

Recently, Quincy joined his biological siblings in defending both his adoptive father and his late mother's relationship, when rumours began circulating about Porter's death.

In a powerful statement published in Essence, Quincy and his siblings emphasised that there was "no foul play" in their mother's passing, addressing conspiracy theories that had emerged in the wake of the current allegations.

Justin Combs.

Diddy's first biological child, born to fashion stylist Misa Hylton in December 1993, Justin has found himself directly affected by the ongoing investigation.

The 30-year-old former UCLA football player was briefly detained during a federal raid on his father's Los Angeles residence, though he was not arrested.

His mother, Misa Hylton, publicly criticised law enforcement's treatment of Justin during the raid, highlighting concerns about racial profiling and excessive force.

Despite the traumatic experience, Justin has remained steadfast in his support of his father, regularly attending court hearings alongside his siblings and grandmother.

Justin's life entered the public spotlight back in 2008 when he starred on 'My Super Sweet 16' alongside Diddy on MTV.

He has a bachelor's degree in sociology and plays defensive back in football.

Christian 'King' Combs.

Image: Getty.

Following most closely in his father's footsteps, 26-year-old Christian, born to Kim Porter in April 1998, has pursued a career in music under the moniker 'King Combs.'

Signed to his father's Bad Boy Records, he has been working to establish his own identity in the music industry. Like his brother Justin, Christian was also present during the federal raid on their father's property and was reportedly handcuffed at gunpoint.

Despite the circumstances, Christian has maintained his public support for his father, joining his siblings in signing the family's statement of support.

His involvement in the music industry through Bad Boy Records has added another layer of complexity to his position, as the label has been mentioned in some of the allegations against his father.

Recently, Christian was at the centre of new allegations, after a civil complaint was filed in April 2024. It alleged that he sexually assaulted a woman while she was working on Diddy's yacht.

He has denied the claims, with the Combs' lawyer Aaron Dyer telling People, "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."

Chance Combs.

Image: Getty.

The 18-year-old daughter of Diddy and Sarah Chapman represents a bridge between his older and younger children. She was born in July 2006.

Diddy had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Kim Porter for many years at this stage, and she felt betrayed when Diddy conceived Chance with his long-term friend, Chapman.

Chance was outspoken during the COVID pandemic, spending her time donating beauty and skincare products to women and children in need.

She attended the 2022 Academy Awards alongside Diddy, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown.

"I'm speechless — I am speechless. Baby, you look so beautiful, so beautiful," Diddy said at the time.

At the 2022 Oscars she made her intentions to get into acting clear, saying that Zendaya was one of her "biggest inspirations". She is currently attending New York's Tisch School.

Chance has joined her older siblings in signing the public statement supporting their father and has been present at several court hearings.

D'Lila and Jessie Combs.

Image: Getty.

Just five months after Chance entered the world, Diddy and Kim Porter welcomed twin girls.

Born in December 2006, D'Lila and Jessie are now 17 and have grown up in the public eye as the youngest of Diddy's adult children.

Despite the animosity between their parents, the twins grew up being close with their half-sister Chance.

"We always have a support system in each other. We are always supporting each other no matter what our goals are, what we want to do in the future," the sisters told V Magazine.

The twins have been active participants in the family's public response to the allegations.

Love Sean Combs.

Image: Getty.

At just one-year-old, Love Sean Combs, born to cybersecurity professional Dana Tran, is too young to understand the current situation. She was born on December 10, 2022, and was a surprise to fans when her birth was announced.

While she appeared in the family photo shared alongside her siblings' statement of support, she remains sheltered from the ongoing legal proceedings.

Her father recently wished her a happy birthday in his first social media post since being incarcerated.

