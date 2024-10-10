Diddy was arrested 3 weeks ago. Here's everything that's happened since.

The fallout from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest continues.

On September 14, Combs was arrested at a Manhattan hotel. Unsealed documents revealed he was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The court documents stated the rapper had "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

Then in early October, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee stated he planned to file a lawsuit by over 120 alleged victims of Diddy's with allegations dating back more than 20 years.

"We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates," Buzbee said during a press conference.

The arrest and lawsuit came on the heels of a leaked video that showed Diddy chasing, beating and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel lobby in 2016. Combs later apologised for the video.

Cassie settled a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023.

The rapper's mother, Janice Small Combs, has since released a statement through her family's attorney. She said was "devastated and profoundly saddened" by the allegations against her son and claimed his accusers were "seeking a financial gain".

Here are all the latest updates since Diddy was arrested three weeks ago.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers have come out swinging.

Lawyers for Combs have filed paperwork to overturn the decision to keep Diddy in prison while he awaits trial.

Initially, Judge Andrew Carter denied the music mogul bail, citing concerns that he could use his power and influence to tamper with witnesses if allowed out.

In a new TMZ documentary on Combs, attorney Marc Agnifilo said that his client was "very eager" to "tell every part of his story" on the stand.

He added that Diddy's alleged assault of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was "not evidence of sex trafficking" and his indictment is merely to take down a "successful Black man".

More celebrities are going to be implicated.

The attorney behind the 120 lawsuits, Tony Buzbee, has alleged that multiple celebrities will be sued along with Combs, claiming demand letters have been sent to the involved parties.

"We want to make sure if we name individuals beyond Mr. Combs that we make sure that we've done our homework because it's gonna create a firestorm and we understand that," Buzbee told TMZ Live. "We're gonna make sure we dot our Is and cross our Ts."

Buzbee said that celebrities will be named in the coming week. "I would expect so. I really don't want to get into a situation where people are, you know… I don't file a lawsuit next week, that creates a media frenzy," he stated.

"I want to be clear about something: if you were attending one of these 'parties,' if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn't say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem."

The attorney continued, "A lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn't intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it. All of these individuals and entities in my view have exposure here."

Buzbee said that demand letters have already been circulated with celebrities.

"In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then, because it's in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit," he said.

"And we have done that already, I would say, with a handful of individuals, many of which you've heard of before, and [we] will continue to do that."

Sean Combs was known for inviting all kinds of celebrities to his extravagant parties. Image: Getty.

An explicit video is allegedly being 'shopped around'.

A rumoured "pornographic" video featuring Combs and an even bigger A-list celebrity is allegedly being "shopped around", according to Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney of one of his accusers.

Mitchell-Kidd told NewsNation that someone reached out to her about the "sale of one of the Diddy tapes."

"There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood," Mitchell-Kidd said.

"But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

She claims that the person in it is a known celebrity.

"Mr. Combs was in the tape and this other person is — I would venture to say, more high-profile than Mr. Combs," she alleged.

"I can verify that it exists. That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible."

Mitchell-Kidd clarified that she believes the video was filmed on one of the hidden cameras in Combs' home in Atlanta.

"It does seem like… the person isn't looking into the video," she said. "To me, it doesn't seem like that person knows they were being videotaped. It didn't seem like they were an active participant in the videotaping. It seemed like they were being surreptitiously recorded."

Beyoncé and Jay Z's representative has come out to defend them from allegations.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's attorney, Alex Spiro, has come out to condemn Piers Morgan after he aired an interview with Jaguar Wright on his Uncensored series who made several serious allegations about the couple.

Wright once worked with Jay-Z as a backup singer. She referred to him as a "monster", described the duo as a "nasty little couple" who had more "victims" than Diddy, and claimed Jay-Z had links with Combs.

Morgan has since issued an apology.

"Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact. And we've therefore complied with the legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly on a show called Uncensored. But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theatre, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," he said.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter attend Sean Combs' birthday in 2019. Image: Getty.

Spiro didn't mince their words about the interview.

"There's rumours and then there's nonsense and this is one step further. This is a pointed and formal accusation of something. I felt needed to be responded to," Spiro said in an interview with TMZ.

"And by doing that to get clicks, it didn't just harm the Carters. What he did effectively was drown out the voices of actual victims in an ongoing case in an ongoing investigation and that was too much for me."

Spiro suggested that Jay-Z and Beyoncé's actions speak louder than their words. Neither has come out to comment on Diddy's allegations.

"As to the Carters, I can tell you that when they put their foot down on something as they did here, they are sending a message," he stated.

"And if they can't stand up and make sure right from wrong then who can? I have always believed that the truth will come out in courtrooms and I'm sure the truth will come out here."

Feature image: Getty.