120 lawsuits and a 9-year-old boy: No one can turn away from this new Sean 'Diddy' Combs' story.

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a load of new disturbing allegations in a series of lawsuits set to be filed.

In a press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee announced he is representing 120 accusers who have made allegations against the music mogul , all of which took place between 1991 and this year.

After issuing a call for Diddy's alleged victims to come forward, the attorney stated he received more than 3,000 responses which have been vetted down to 120 credible cases.

"The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn't a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world," Buzbee said at the Texas press conference.

"The wall of silence has now been broken."

The new allegations detailed in the 120 lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Out of the 120 victims filing lawsuits, 25 were underage when the alleged abuse happened with some of the youngest victims being 14, 15 and even a 9-year-old boy.

"This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records," the attorney stated.

"This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal."

Bad Boy Records launched the careers of huge acts like Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G. Combs founded the record company in 1993.

Faith Evans and Diddy performed together in 2016. Image: Getty.

The attorney claims that auditions for the record company were organised as a covert way to take advantage of minors hoping for their big break.

"Other boys were there to audition as well," Buzbee stated. "All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors."

In another horrifying claim, a woman has alleged that she was drugged and raped by Combs while pregnant when she attended a group dinner with the rapper in Miami.

The attorney stated that many of the victims were raped when they were drugged, with medical records substantiating their claims.

"Drugs were found in their system… weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of," the lawyer said.

"One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research is known as a horse tranquiliser."

One victim said that at Diddy's notorious parties, partygoers were forced to drink the laced cocktails.

"One individual who was 22 years at the time she was assaulted said that… when you were handed a drink, and now we know that the drink is laced with something, that if you refused to drink it, you were kicked out of the party," Buzbee said.

The victims claim that they were threatened to stay silent.

The attorney stated in the press conference that some of the revelations in these lawsuits could potentially incriminate other 'powerful people' in the industry.

Diddy with ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in 1998. Image: Getty.

"We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates," Buzbee said.

"Many powerful people... many dirty secrets."

Buzbee listed the allegations involving other people as "violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors," he said.

"It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure, damn sure, we are right before we do that… These names will shock you."

The attorney said he will begin filing lawsuits within the next 30 days, with the alleged abuses taking place across more than 25 states.

The majority of the cases were from New York, California, Georgia and Florida while the majority of the victims were African American.

Diddy's lawyer Erica Wolff has since responded to the allegations presented in the press conference.

"As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," she said in a statement.

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

At this time, Combs is being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Last month, the rapper was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has pleaded not guilty while his lawyers have denied all charges. He has been denied bail.

The charges followed Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, filing a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing her ex-partner of "abuse, violence, and sex trafficking," throughout their decade-long relationship.

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off from 2007 to 2018. Image: Getty.

Combs denied the accusations but quickly settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this year, surveillance video was leaked showing Combs beating and dragging Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel.

The record producer apologised in a video for his actions.

Cassie's lawsuit was the catalyst for multiple other lawsuits to be filed against Combs in the coming months.

Most recently, Dawn Richard, a former member of the girl group Danity Kane started through Diddy's Making The Band TV show, has alleged that Combs assaulted, groped, and imprisoned her and threatened her life.

Combs has maintained his innocence throughout the constant allegations and described his accusers as people looking for "a quick payday."

Feature image: Getty.