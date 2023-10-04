The first trailer for the new Stan Original Series 'Scrublands' is here.

The first trailer for the Stan Original Series Scrublands is here, bringing a beloved Australian novel to life.

The new series is a captivating crime drama based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Chris Hammer and stars Luke Arnold (Black Sails, Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS) and Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan Original Film Relic), with Jay Ryan (It Chapter Two, Top of the Lake).

Scrublands is set in Riversend, an isolated and struggling country town located in rural Victoria. The story kicks off when a young priest named Byron Swift (Ryan), who had been known throughout the community as a charismatic and dedicated man, calmly opens fire on his congregation. In a devastating turn of events, he ends up killing five of his parishioners.

The story then fast-forwards a year and picks up again when an investigative journalist named Martin Scarsden (Arnold) arrives in Riversend to research and write what he thinks will be a simple tribute story to commemorate the anniversary of the Swift murders and the families who are still mourning the loss.

Take a look at the trailer for the Stan Original Series Scrublands. Post continues below.

However, what Martin discovers in Riversend is not a quietly grieving community, but rather a town that is incredibly hostile towards the media. Particularly a local bookstore owner called Mandy Bond (Heathcote), Constable Robbie Haus-Jones (Adam Zwar) and the widow of one of the massacre victims, Fran Landers (Victoria Thaine), who all provide him with a very cold welcome.

All this leads Martin to investigate what is going on in the town of Riversend and it is not the story he expected. He soon finds himself in a life-and-death race to uncover the truth about what really happened that day, as the narrative he had previously been told about the shootings begins to fall apart.

The cast of Scrublands also includes Robert Taylor (The Newsreader), Adam Zwar (Squinters), Zane Ciarma (Neighbours), Victoria Thaine (Nowhere Boys), Stacy Clausen (True Spirit), Genevieve Morris (Stan Original Series No Activity) and newcomer Ella Ferris.

The Stan Original Series Scrublands is directed by Greg McLean, written by Felicity Packard, Kelsey Munro and Jock Serong, produced by Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, David Redman and Felicity Packard for Easy Tiger Productions, with Executive Producers Michael Healy and Andy Ryan from the 9Network and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.

The Stan Original Series Scrublands premieres November 16, all episodes at once and only on Stan.

Feature image: Stan.