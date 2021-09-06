The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 7.

Scott Morrison granted Father's Day exemption.

The Prime Minister's office has confirmed Scott Morrison secured a travel exemption to return to Sydney for Father's Day over the weekend despite prohibitions that require those visiting NSW to isolate on their return to the ACT for 14 days.

Scott Morrison took a taxpayer-funded VIP flight on Friday afternoon, returning Monday morning.

In Father's Day social media posts on Sunday, the Prime Minister did not refer to his trip to Sydney to spend time with his family.

On an Instagram post featuring a photograph of Morrison holding a white dove with his two daughters and wife Jenny, the Prime Minister said that the image had been taken months earlier.

"Being a Dad is a special gift that we are given in life," he wrote. "On the day this photo was taken of our family together earlier this year I was reminded of just how precious this gift is."

He hadn't seen his family in seven weeks.

Similar exemptions have previously been granted to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to travel from Victoria to Canberra to prepare the budget and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce to enter the ACT despite a lockdown order in Armidale.

Morrison has previously faced criticism for a secret family trip to Hawaii during the 2019 bushfire disaster. He admitted later that he shouldn't have kept it a secret and would "learn from these things."