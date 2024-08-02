NSW resident Scott Hollingshed will die today. It was his decision.

Scott Hollingshed knows that on Friday, August 2, he's going to die. He knows because he's the latest person to take part in New South Wales' voluntary assisted dying program, so he can choose to leave this life with dignity and on his own terms.

It hasn’t been an easy decision. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer in June, and while initially given three to six months to live, his condition rapidly worsened despite all efforts. The cancer is stage four, making life increasingly difficult.

Just a month before the devastating news he was living life to the fullest, spending his time with his partner on their yacht.

Having watched his dad battle a terminal illness and die in hospice care, Hollingshed knew what to expect. Speaking to 7News, he said he didn’t want his loved ones to see him in the same way he saw his father.

"Seeing him wither away... I don't want to see myself like that and I don't want other people to see me like that, especially people who care about me," he said.

"I've been given the control to say, 'Alright, it's time.'"

Hollingshed explained that there were days when he lacked the energy to eat or drink, and even something as simple as putting on socks felt impossible.

"It got to the point where I couldn’t even put my socks on and my missus used to get down on her hands and knees and put my socks on," he told the news outlet.

"I know people do things for people they love but that broke my heart seeing her do that."

Despite knowing his life is coming to an end, there's only one person he can focus on: his partner, who has been his rock throughout these final months.

He's scared his death will "break her," but acknowledged that he's "at the point where I've got something you just can't fix."

Just a month before receiving his diagnosis, Scott had purchased a yacht with his partner. The two were enjoying their blissful life together until he began experiencing chest pain.

Scott knew something was wrong after experiencing chest pains. Image: Facebook.

"I've had heart attacks before but I knew it wasn't my heart," he said.

The situation quickly escalated, and soon Scott was coughing up blood and struggling to sleep on his side.

After further tests, doctors diagnosed him with lung cancer and informed him that he wouldn't survive chemotherapy.

Since learning of his diagnosis, Scott has been sharing regular updates on social media, hoping to offer comfort and solidarity to others facing similar challenges.

"I've had messages where it's helped a couple of people and if I could help just one, that makes it worth it," he said. "It keeps me going, not for much longer, but it keeps me going.

"If I'm dying, then why not make a positive better than a negative?"

Hollingshed plans to share one final livestream on Friday, wanting to share his appreciation with the "beautiful people" who have been by his side.

"I am going to do one [livestream video] from the hospital just to say thank you to everyone and goodbye," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"If you have come through this journey with me you need to see the ending.

"I thank you all so much for everything through my life," he continued. "The compassion and support you have shown through this journey, you have all been incredible."

In a video posted to his Facebook on Friday, he shared a heartfelt message with those watching from afar.

"Just remember: love yourself and love each other. Walk past a stranger on the street and say 'g'day' and give 'em a smile. Ask them if they're okay. They might have bad sh*t going on and you might save their life."

Throughout this journey, Hollingshed showcased his heart for others and immense love for those close to him.

A close friend of Scott's, Kellie Lott, has also started a GoFundMe to help him pass peacefully.

The fundraising page reads: "He is trying his hardest to pass with dignity and I'm sure we all agree that if he had less to worry about for him and his partner it will make his last days much more peaceful.

"Please try to donate anything as every dollar helps especially at this time."

NSW became the final state in Australia to legalise voluntary assisted dying in November of last year.

Under the current legislation, NSW residents over 18 who have a terminal illness expected to end their life within 12 months and are experiencing severe pain can request to end their lives with the assistance of a health practitioner.

