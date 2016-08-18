The full list of schools targeted by the vile online pornography forum.

At least 70 Australian schools are found to have been targeted by the sickening online pornography forum.

The vile website, revealed by Mamamia last week, circulates private and nude images of young women without their knowledge or consent. Some are understood to be underage.

The site's anonymous male users describe women as 'sluts' and 'bitches', share the victims' full names, social media pages and locations, and trade their intimate photos off as 'wins'.

Police are now investigating the website, which is hosted overseas.

While the site largely categorises women according to their town or suburb, police said more than 70 schools across Australia have been implicated on the website. Current and former students are reported as being impacted.

Below is the full list of schools identified by state.

New South Wales

Blaxland High School

Colo High School

Eastview High School

Elderslie High School

Elizabeth Macarthur High School

Francis Greenway High School

Grafton High School

Greenpoint Christian College

Holsworthy High School

Ingleburn High School

John Therry Catholic High School

Lake Munmorah High School

Leumeah High School

Lisarow High School

Magdelene Catholic High School

Maitland High School

Mount Annan High NSW

Mullumbimby High School

Plumpton High School

Rutherford Technology High School

South Grafton High School

St Catherine’s Catholic College, Singleton

St Lukes Grammar School

St Patricks College, Campbelltown

The Jannali High School

Thomas Hassall Anglican College

Turramurra High School

Wenona

Wyong High School