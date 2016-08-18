The full list of schools targeted by the vile online pornography forum.

At least 70 Australian schools are found to have been targeted by the sickening online pornography forum.
The vile website, revealed by Mamamia last week, circulates private and nude images of young women without their knowledge or consent. Some are understood to be underage.
The site's anonymous male users describe women as 'sluts' and 'bitches', share the victims' full names, social media pages and locations, and trade their intimate photos off as 'wins'.
Police are now investigating the website, which is hosted overseas.
While the site largely categorises women according to their town or suburb, police said more than 70 schools across Australia have been implicated on the website. Current and former students are reported as being impacted.
Below is the full list of schools identified by state.
New South Wales
Blaxland High School
Colo High School
Eastview High School
Elderslie High School
Elizabeth Macarthur High School
Francis Greenway High School
Grafton High School
Greenpoint Christian College
Holsworthy High School
Ingleburn High School
John Therry Catholic High School
Lake Munmorah High School
Leumeah High School
Lisarow High School
Magdelene Catholic High School
Maitland High School
Mount Annan High NSW
Mullumbimby High School
Plumpton High School
Rutherford Technology High School
South Grafton High School
St Catherine’s Catholic College, Singleton
St Lukes Grammar School
St Patricks College, Campbelltown
The Jannali High School
Thomas Hassall Anglican College
Turramurra High School
Wenona
Wyong High School