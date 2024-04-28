Scarlett Oliver received the '22 hat' at Taylor Swift's Sydney Era's show. She's just passed away.

The little girl who went viral when she received the '22' hat from Taylor Swift during one of the singer's Sydney concerts earlier this year has passed away.

Nine-year-old Scarlett Oliver had an aggressive form of brain cancer called high-grade glioma, which has no cure. Her stepmother Natalie posted the news to her Instagram with a quote from Scarlett's father.

"My Angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful ❤️

"Nothing will ever be the same again.

"Don't forget me and please find a way to let me know you are ok. Goodnight baby, I love you - Dad 😢

"It's just not fair."

Scarlett was well known locally after a Facebook post that Natalie made went viral. The post showed a photo of Scarlett holding up a sign which read, "Taylor, can I have the 22 hat? Please."

The photo was accompanied with a caption that read, "I'm hoping to make this happen for my beautiful step-daughter but I need some help!! Scarlett is a nine-year-old from Perth and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure. The prognosis given to use was 12-18 months from diagnosis. She has been an absolute warrior through surgeries, radiation and other treatments."

The internet worked its magic and it seems that word got back to Swift, as Scarlett was chosen to meet her idol at the concert. She was brought to the front of the crowd at the edge of the stage, received the iconic '22' hat and a hug from her idol.

The moment was captured in a video that has gained more than 33 million views on Instagram.

Feature image: Getty; Instagram:@natoliver22