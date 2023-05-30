Scarlett Johansson's tattoos, and the meaning behind all 8 of them.

Once the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson is a regular on-screen and on red carpets.

And one of the most photographed red carpets is, of course, Cannes Film Festival. During the 2023 event, the glitz and glam arrived on mass in the small French town. While we're used to seeing designer dresses and clocking hair and makeup trends from the red carpet, one thing we probably weren't expecting to see was a... massive back tattoo.

But that was exactly what Scarlett Johansson delivered – all while walking in a custom pink Prada gown.

This is actually one of ScarJo's eight tattoos that we know about, all with their own hidden meanings and scattered across her entire body.

Despite getting the massive back tattoo in 2018, this was for many of us, the first time we noticed the floral arrangement. Now we know what you're thinking... 'not another enormous back tattoo'. Let us assure you, although it was giving big Ben Affleck's giant phoenix tattoo energy, it certainly wasn't giving mid-life crisis.

Scarlett is notorious for keeping things close to her chest but that won't stop us from deciphering the secret meanings behind the actress's ink.

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her floral back tattoo.

First up, we have the biggest of Scarlett's tatts.

And although there is very little info surrounding this piece, media and fans speculate that the floral arrangement of roses is closely linked to her 7-year-old daughter Rose Dauriac, whom she shares with her former husband Romain Dauriac.

Many also believe the climbing vines represent faith, hope and positivity, qualities that the actress values.

Scarlett Johansson's back tattoo at The Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her bracelet tattoo.

Next on the list, we have ScarJos 'Bracelet' tattoo. Not to be confused with an actual pendant bracelet, this one is made up of strokes that mimic a linked bracelet, and hanging off the links is a hammer pendant.

It's believed this tattoo is a nod to her involvement in the Thor films.

Scarlett Johansson's wrist tattoo. Image: Getty. 

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her horseshoe tattoo.

Despite this being one of ScarJos oldest tatts, it's likely one you haven't seen before as it sits just under the actress's armpits around her ribcage.

The tattoo is of an inverted horseshoe with the words 'Lucky you' on the top and bottom. This particular tattoo was inked by French artist Fuzi Uvtpk and is believed to bring her good luck and success.





Scarlett Johansson's horseshoe tattoo. Image: Fuzi Uvtpk

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her rose tattoo.

Another Rose. Unfortunately, we have no concrete info to go off on this one so we will assume another nod to her daughter or it's possible the star just really likes roses. Scarlett Johansson's side boob rose tattoo. Image: Getty.

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her sunrise tattoo.

The only colourful tattoo that the star has is of a circular sunrise, which sits on the inner of her left forearm.

The illustration features the yellow sun rising over a body of blue water with some clouds and a singular bright star.

Scarlett Johansson's sunrise arm tattoo. Image: Getty.

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her Avengers tattoo.

The Avengers movies had the world in a chokehold, with Endgame reaching record-breaking box office numbers. So it's not surprising actors felt emotionally attached to the film.

Scarlett, who's clearly not afraid to get permanent ink, opted to add the Avengers logo on the inside of her right arm. It was reported that her co-star Robert Downey Jr and four others on set also got matching ones.

Scarlett Johansson's Avengers tattoo. Image Getty. 

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her owl tattoo.

Okay, so this one is kinda hard to miss. Similar to the back sitchu, Scarlett has a pretty sizable owl tattoo on her rib cage. Scarlett showed off this tattoo at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party, wearing a silver gown with an oh-so-perfect gap for the tatt – it's almost as if it was made for her. Unfortunately, though, this is another we know little about, but given Scarlett's affinity for hidden messages, it's believed the owl is to represent wisdom and knowledge.

Scarlett Johansson's owl tattoo. Image Getty. 

Scarlett Johansson tattoo: Meaning behind her 'A' tattoo.

The most mysterious of all tattoos and potentially the oldest is the interlocking 'A' tattoo on the actress's ankle. The star has never revealed any info surrounding this one.