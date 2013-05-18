Saturday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Scotland Yard has confirmed that British detectives have identified “a handful of people of interest” connected to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, after they conducted a review to “look at the case with fresh eyes”. Madeleine disappeared in Portugal when she was nearly 4-years-old, in 2007.

2. A man allegedly fired shots from a pellet gun into the air at the Cannes Film Festival, as actors Christoph Waltz and Daniel Auteuil were being interviewed. He was reportedly carrying a fake grenade, and told a woman nearby, ‘If I were you, I wouldn’t stick around here’. The man caused panic, but was quickly captured by police.

3. Bomb attacks in Baghdad on Friday, in Sunni areas, killed at least 58 people. News Ltd reports that tensions in Iraq have been increasing since Sunnis started protesting neglect and detention from the Shiite-led government.

4. Figures from the Australian Institute of Criminology show that teens aged 15 to 19 are responsible for the highest number of violent crimes in the country, reports News Ltd.

5. A 2-year-old toddler, Tyler Kennedy, who went missing yesterday at Johns River, near Taree, has been found – safe and unharmed. Tyler wandered away from his mother into the bush land on Friday morning, and was found at approximately 1.15am this morning.

6. Beyonce Knowles and rapper Jay-Z are reportedly expecting their second child. Multiple sources have confirmed the pregnancy with gossip website E! News.