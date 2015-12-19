All the news you need to know in under 5 minutes.

1. Video of racial tirade on a Sydney train.

A young woman has been victim to a vicious tirade from a fellow passenger on a Sydney train after speaking on the phone in Spanish.

Natalie Soto, 20, was speaking to her mother when a woman sitting two rows in front of her made angry grumblings.

“It’s not English. Why should we have to listen to fucking rambling” the woman can be hear saying on the video.

Fellow passengers can be seen defending Ms Soto.

You can watch the incident here (post continues after video):

This is the latest incident in a string of racial tirades filmed by Sydney commuters.

In September, a woman was charged after being filmed hurling abuse at an Australian-Chinese passenger. In April, a Muslim couple were targeted with anti-Islamic rants on their way to Sydney Airport. Another woman was arrested at Wyong Station after unleashing a racist tirade against an Asian woman and her children.

2. Firefighters across SE Australia are on high alert as temperatures soar.

Dangerous fire conditions are set to worsen across SE Australia as temperatures continue to soar.

Wind and possible lightning have prompted total fire bans in SA and Victoria, while firefighters are on high alert in NSW due to high temperatures.

The BoM says an extremely hot air mass is the cause of Adelaide’s record-breaking heatwave this month. They are expecting a fourth consecutive day of over 40 degree heat. Since the heatwave first struck, 31 South Australians have sought hospital treatment for heat-related illnesses.

Firefighters in other states are also on high alert, with isolated areas in WA and NSW also expected to see temperatures of over 45C.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is sending out air tankers to support the SA Country Fire Service.

3. PM promises to keep pressuring Japan on whaling.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has vowed to keep up pressure on Japan on his one-day visit to Tokyo.

In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mr Turnbull expressed ‘deep disappointment’ in Japan’s decision to resume whaling in the Southern Ocean.

Opposition Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek urged the PM to tell the Japanese that Australia is considering legal action to reinforce the international ban on commercial whaling.

She flagged the possibility to take legal action at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

‘It is up to the government and up to the prime minister in the first instance to express to the government of Japan just how disappointed we are with this resumption of whaling,’ she said.

During the talks, the two nations agreed to work closely on areas of energy, health and research, strengthening ties.

4. Controversial US pharmaceuticals boss reportedly resigns.

Martin Shkreli, the 32 year old CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals has reportedly resigned after he was arrested by the FBI over allegations of securities fraud.

Shkreli became the centre of public outrage after raising the cost of a AIDS drug by 5000%, from $US13.50 per tablet, to $US750.

He has been released on bail, but has handed in his passport, and is restricted to travelling only to certain parts of New York.

The investigation stems from his time as manager of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and CEO of Retrophin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company.

5. Former PM Tony Abbott’s electorate wants him to go.

A majority of the electorate of former PM Tony Abbott believe he should quit parliament, according to new polling by ReachTel.

The survey found that around 65% of voters in the safe Liberal seat of Warringah believe his time has passed.

The survey also laid bare the greatest challenge to PM Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership as tax reform, with over 45% of respondents opposing proposed GST hikes.

6. Prince George to attend Westacre Montessori School Nursery.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the nursery Prince George will be attending, alongside the release of a new family photograph.

The two year old will be attending Westacre Montessori School from January next year.

The nursery in Norfolk is close to his parents’ home, Anmer Hall.

The nursery says Prince George will “get the same special experience as all of our children.”