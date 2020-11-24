1. Precisely no one is going to enjoy the finale of SAS Australia.

After five weeks of some seriously intense physical and psychological challenges, SAS Australia is finally coming to and end. And we're sure the celebs are bloody happy about it.

But it seems one contestant might be in for a bit of a twist ending.

An inside source told news.com.au that one of the contestants will make it to the end of the course but will sadly be failed by the DS.

"Just because someone completes the course does not mean they will pass selection... A handful of recruits will complete the course, but one of them will not pass selection," they told the publication.

The source went on to say that the DS are looking to see "who fits the mould; who has the right attitude, determination and grit they’re looking for".

"The ultimate question the DS are asking themselves is – would we have you in our team; would we want you standing next to us in a war zone?"

After last night's episode, only five celebs remain standing, including Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins, swimmer James Magnussen, AFL star Sabrina Frederick, comedian Merrick Watts and race car driver Molly Taylor.

But Sabrina, Merrick and The Badger are the rumoured three contestants suspected to make it to the end.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens when the SAS Australia finale airs tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

2. A bunch of Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants just moved in together, so are we about to get an Instagram version of Bachelor in Paradise?

The majority of contestants that appear on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette leave empty-handed. Most get sent home without a rose or a future partner.

But a few lucky contestants did walk away with something: friends!

Four contestants from this year's season of The Bachelorette - Adam Todd, Shannon Karaka, Samuel Minkin and Nick Chamberlain - have since become great mates. They all now live in Sydney.

And according to The Wash, the ex-contestants have become such close friends, that they all moved in together in Bondi.

Speaking to the publication on Sunday, the four men shared that they moved into the popular beachside suburb last week.

"So far we’re just trying to get involved in the community and settle in our house, we’re lucky to be living here," Shannon said.

The men have also been spotted with Bachelor stars Bec Cvilikas, Bella Varelis and Bel Colwell.

Image: Instagram.

"It’s a bit like a clique. Everyone sort of hangs out together because you’ve shared the same experience and you have that in common," Shannon continued.

Well, if you're sad that Bachelor in Paradise is cancelled, head to Bondi! You'll see an IRL version there.

3. We just got a (kinda, sorta) first look at Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl.

We just got our first glimpse at supermodel Gigi Hadid, and her singer husband, Zayn Malik's daughter for the first time, and it ain't much but we're in love.

The pair welcomed their baby into the world this September, but have been notoriously private when it comes to sharing pictures of her.

This week though, Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her and her daughter to celebrate their first Christmas.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," she wrote.

"But she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

It looks like she'll be having a very magical Christmas season.

4. Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to Scott Disick dating a 19-year-old is surprisingly chill.

So, apparently Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick is dating Harry Hamlin's 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin, but Kourtney isn't phased because he's "still a great Dad".

Sources close to the Kardashian's have told TMZ that Kourtney has no issue with Scott's latest fling because being in a relationship is when he's the most grounded, happy and responsible as a parent.

"They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever," the source said.

"They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

Scott Disick is 37-years-old, almost double his new partner's age, but who are we to judge? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

5. Charles and Diana's first meeting, plus 3 other things The Crown Season 4 got totally wrong.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Crown.

It’s been just over a week since Netflix graced us with their fourth season of The Crown.

And if you’re anything like me (and accidently binge watched the entire season) then you’ve probably found yourself down a royal rabbit hole, watching old Diana interviews and researching if the show is 100 per cent accurate (spoiler: it isn't).

While the show’s ten episodes follow the real-life events of the royal family between 1977 and 1990 - including Lord Mountbatten assassination by the IRA and Margaret Thatcher's time as Prime Minister - some of the storylines don't exactly match the history books.

Understandably, the writers took up some creative freedom when creating the fictional drama and added their own spin to royal history.

From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' first meeting to Princess Margaret's discovery of her cousins, here are four things The Crown got very wrong this season.

How the royal family found out about the Bowes-Lyon cousins.

Image: Netlflix. Image: Netlflix. In The Crown, we watch as Princess Margaret uncovers the harrowing truth about her cousins Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon. Sisters Nerissa and Katherine had severe learning disabilities and were just two of the five cousins sent to a mental hospital in 1941. The royal family then falsely declared them dead.

After discovering the fate of her cousins, Margaret confronted the Queen Mother who admitted to knowing the truth about her nieces and claimed that the girls had to be institutionalised to protect the public perception of the royal family’s bloodline as “pure”.

But in reality, Princess Margaret wasn't the one who discovered the truth about the Bowes-Lyon's. It was actually the press who broke the news.

On April 6, 1987, The Sun shared the story with the headline: “QUEEN’S COUSIN LOCKED IN MADHOUSE”.

The report explained that when Katherine was 15 and Nerissa was 22, they were sent to the Royal Earlswood mental hospital, not only away from the prying eyes of the public but also cut off from communication with members of the royal family.

For more on what The Crown got wrong this season, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @sabzizzle/Channel Seven.