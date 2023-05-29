Succession star Sarah Snook has welcomed her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.

The Aussie actor shared the exciting news in a post on Instagram while reflecting on the final episode of the television show, which aired on Monday.

"It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," the 35-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself and a baby watching the show on TV.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

Snook announced she was expecting her first child with actor and comedian Dave Lawson at the season four premiere of Succession in New York back in March.

"It's exciting!" she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, before sharing she was 32 weeks.

Snook was pregnant while filming the fourth season of the show, where she plays Shiv Roy. However, she wasn't showing at the time.

"I mean, you couldn't super tell," she said. "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

Snook and Lawson were friends for years before they found love during Melbourne's lockdown in 2020.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," Snook told Vogue in 2021.

"We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time."

Snook later proposed, and the pair married in a secret wedding in her backyard in Brooklyn in February 2021.

"It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate. There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."

