Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal have been besties for 30 years. She used to give him money for food.

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have known each other since they were both 18 years old.

The two actors, who are both titans in Hollywood in their own right, met while Pascal was studying at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

"I met you, Sarah Paulson, in September of 1993, my first month in New York City," he shared with the actor, as per Interview Magazine. "I was really lucky because my first friend at NYU lived in Brooklyn, Kristen, and went to high school with you, so your guys’ posse kind of adopted me."

Their friendship, Paulson says, was dangerous but fun.

"It’s a wonder we survived. When I think about the debauchery, the things that we did, the kind of s**t we were pulling and the way we were behaving, I don’t even know how we made it to the next morning, much less 20 years later," she said.

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal, 2008. Image: Getty.

The pair's friendship was solidified after watching a movie that made them cry. It was how they first bonded and would eventually become what kept their lives intertwined.

"We would go to see movies all the time in those years," Paulson told Esquire. "And we would get so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually."

The duo remained close until Paulson moved to Los Angeles and Pascal stayed in New York City.

"You were the first of all of us that started working and never stopped," Pascal told Paulson. "You went to Los Angeles, and we didn’t reconnect until a few years later."

Eventually, the pair met again while Pascal was visiting LA. Their friendship reached "chapter two" and they never quite let go of one another again.

Whilst Paulson had already established herself as a serious actor, Pascal was only just booking gigs.

She told Esquire their friendship was solid enough that she could give him money while he auditioned for work. This was around the early 2000s.

"He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself," she explained.

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal, 2016. Image: Getty.

Pascal admitted to being worried his career would never take off — especially in those early years when his gigs were few and far between.

"I died so many deaths," he told Esquire. "My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the first acting job he got, and Pascal admits it was a massive achievement.

"I was so excited to be on it, mostly because people in my life that I respected so much, my best friends and my sister, were obsessed with the show. Obsessed with it. I wasn’t watching it at the time," he explained.

"I have [since] introduced myself to the whole Buffy experience. It was cool because it was the fourth season premiere; Joss Whedon directed the episode. I always die. In everything. Even to this day, all these years later, I still die."

Pascal landed other roles in Touched By An Angle and Undressed, too.

He even had a reoccurring role on Law & Order, and later, a now-iconic few scenes in Game Of Thrones.

Pascal then scored a leading role in Netflix's Narcos.

Still, "fame" didn't happen for him until he landed one of the two leading roles in the HBO series The Last Of Us and Disney's The Mandalorian.

We were reminded of the pair's close relationship in February when the two acted alongside each other for an SNL skit, during Pascal's first hosting gig.

Nowadays, the actor is as busy as can be and it's a fact Paulson rejoices in.

"It’s just so psychotic," the American Horror Story actor told Esquire. "Everybody wants a piece of him."

She continued: "You just want him to succeed. And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys.

"He can be all that. Let’s remake Die Hard with Pedro. Remake all the Lethal Weapon movies with Pedro."

