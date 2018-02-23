Sarah's obsession with makeup came from a crushing place. Then Telv changed everything.

In the time we’ve known her on Married At First Sight, Australia has rarely seen Sarah Rozza without a full face of makeup. If ever.

It’s not something we’re entitled to – how a woman chooses to use makeup to make her feel good is her choice. But makeup like the 39-year-old’s is a signature look.

Makeup like hers takes time, technique and a war chest of products. Because, as the Melbourne radio host told OK Magazine, it’s also the makeup of a person who might feel exposed without it.

“I know not everyone will want to do what I want to do, but for me, putting on a full face of makeup is like brushing my teeth… But I’ve done it for so long now, I don’t know any other way,” she said.

The daily ritual of applying her makeup became like putting on her armour on for Sarah, which she said stems from a feeling of inadequacy without it.

“I’ve never been with a man who told me I was beautiful without makeup, so I’ve always felt like I have to present ‘the whole package’,” she said.

“All my other boyfriends – and my ex-husband – always wanted and expected the complete look. They wanted me to have the hair, the makeup and everything done. They apparently didn’t find me sexy if I was makeup-free.”

Since meeting her “husband” Telv Williams on the Channel Nine reality TV show, Sarah explained she’s slowly starting to let go of the insecurities that led her to use makeup as a way of covering up her true self. Not because choosing to wear makeup is a bad thing, but because it should be done for you. Not someone else.

“Now that I’m married to Telv, I go to bed with no makeup on, my hair’s up in a nanna bun and I’m sipping on a cup of tea, full daggy nanna style, and Telv will look across and say, ‘Oh you’re so beautiful,’ and I seriously feel like crying.”

“I’ve never been with someone who made me feel so special or beautiful – no matter what I look like. It’s a bit strange, but I’m loving it.”

