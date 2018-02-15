Sarah Jessica Parker responds to Kim Cattrall and she's selected a rather clever tactic.

This week, actress Sarah Jessica Parker was accused by her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall of being a mean girl wrapped within a ‘nice girl’ persona.

Things first ignited in October last year when Cattrall, 61, appeared on Piers Morgan’s chat show and said she wouldn’t agree to a third Sex and the City movie because of a “toxic relationship” with Parker and her co-stars.

Then, Cattrall’s 55-year-old brother was found dead in early February and Parker publicly expressed her condolences. Cattrall couldn’t stomach her sympathy, firing back: “you are not my family, you are not my friend. Stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona”.

Now, Parker has responded to the criticism.

In what is interesting timing, the 52-year-old is on the cover of People magazine talking about her new series Divorce and her recently-launched children’s clothing line.

In the digital preview released today, Parker hardly mentions Cattrall at all, except for saying the feud is non-existent and that Cattrall said what she needed to say and “that is her privilege”.

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” Parker told People. “But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me.”

“We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

As well as this, Parker posted to Instagram in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Alongside a graphic of love hearts and peace signs, the mum-of-three wrote: “I hope everyone feels some love today.”

It’s a message many fans think is a subtle jab at her former co-star.

Oh, Parker's is a clever rebuttal.

Persona, or not, everything about it screams "nice girl".

Parker's claims the disagreement is "fabricated" means it's impossible for Cattrall to respond without appearing bitter.

Parker hints that she was "hurt" by Cattrall's words, but doesn't go into specifics and doesn't say anything in return. She gives the overwhelming impression that she is above trading insults, the implication being... Cattrall is not.

Who knows what really went on within the filming of a spectacular six-season, two-movie, success.

But where it stands now, one woman is hurting and grieving the loss of her brother. While the other is celebrating the launch of a children's clothing line.

Surely, the differences in these circumstances should make any argument - "fabricated" or not - almost obsolete.

