Senator tells Pauline Hanson the next ISIS attack 'will be on your head'.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has accused Pauline Hanson of “doing ISIS’s work for them” after the One Nation leader wore a burqa in parliament on Thursday in an attempt to highlight the perceived ‘security risk’ of the garment.

During a debate on Sunrise this morning, Senator Hanson-Young told her Upper House colleague that her “dangerous” actions had only served to incite hatred and said the “next attack in Australia will be on your head”.

“You really need to reflect on the fact that security experts, foreign policy experts, have said that what you did last week will now be used as the recent kind of fodder for promoting extremism,” Senator Hanson-Young said.

“You are doing ISIS’s work for them. It is extremely dangerous. You are putting the entire country at risk. You say that you are worried about people’s security yet you have refused to listen to the advice of the experts.”

Pauline Hanson created international headlines last week when she donned the burqa during Question Time as part of her ongoing campaign to have the garment banned.

The stunt was labelled "appalling" by Liberal Attorney-General George Brandis, who cautioned Senator Hanson “to be very, very careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians.”

Yet this morning, she stood by her decision.

"There is no requirement for dress code for parliament. When we go to vote the vote is taken on facial recognition so it shouldn’t be [allowed] on the floor of parliament in the first place," Senator Hanson said on Sunrise.

“It is a security risk, I was not checked through the parliament when I walked down the stairs."