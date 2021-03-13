News
true crime

Sarah Everard was just trying to walk home. So was Jill. So was Eurydice. So was Aiia.

On Wednesday, March 3, Sarah Everard was on her way home.

She'd left a friend's apartment in London's Clapham, and called her partner as she walked the 5km towards home in the nearby suburb of Brixton. 

She hung up at 9:28pm and hasn't been heard from since. 

We know she at least got close to Brixton, because CCTV shows her walking alone in Tulse Hill, mere streets away. 

Eurydice, Aiia, Jill and too many other women to name never did. Across the world in England, Sarah's family have been delivered the same unfathomable news.

The entire country is unleashing a torrent of grief and anger, with thousands of women writing on social media of their own experiences - their own fear. 

This weekend there will be a vigil called 'Reclaim These Streets' in the area where Sarah was last seen. 

"It's wrong that the response to violence against women requires women to behave differently. In Clapham, police told women not to go out at night this week. Women are not the problem," organisers said.

The sting is even more ferocious given a serving police officer is in custody. 

In 2021, women are still not safe and we're furious about it.

In 2021, women still can't even walk home.

We've tried apps, we've tried keys, we've tried 'covering up' even though we shouldn't have too. We've tried phone calls and whistles and taxis. We've tried it all but women are still dying. 

Sarah Everard was just trying to walk home. So was Jill. So was Eurydice. So was Aiia.

This post was published on March 12, 2021, and updated with new information on March 13, 2021.

Feature Image: Facebook/Mamamia.

Tags: international-news , australian-news , true-crime

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

anonymous 2 days ago 2 upvotes
A UK Greens politician has raised the proposal of a curfew on men after 6pm. This would be a great empathy exercise for men. It doesn’t help those women however who live with violent men. Women will still die unless mandatory life sentencing with hard labour is introduced as a deterrent. And good men also need to start shaming and shunning bad men. Ideally, we just need more female political leaders who will stay on this until it gets done.
guest2 2 days ago
@anonymous  but, how do we know which men will commit the rape and or murder of a woman before it happens?   When you write, 'get this done', what do you see as necessary to stop women being murdered?   Certainly more should be done when it comes to domestic violence, but I am less convinced that the law and society itself can do much towards preventing a woman being murdered by a random stranger.
MORE COMMENTS