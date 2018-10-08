Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “We’re being excluded.” The Block’s Sara Vale says no one has accepted her apologies.

The Block contestant Sara Vale says she is being ignored by fellow contestants after an episode of The Block featured the 31-year-old making cruel comments about other apartments.

“We’re being excluded a little bit, I guess, because of what’s being shown on TV,” the flight attendant told New Idea.

“For example, I sent a message to everyone in our WhatsApp group saying: ‘I just wanted to apologise. We went into every Monday saying a lot of positive things about your rooms and obviously only the negative things are being shown.”

“I thought I was being the bigger person by apologising and I saw that everyone had read the message, but no-one responded,” she added.

Erm, bummer.

2. Tammy Hembrow on the real reason she split with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.



The Hembrow‘s have been coined as the Australian Kardashians, which means one thing.

Their personal lives are pretty much everyone’s public knowledge and everyone wants to know about it, even if they don’t admit it.

The 24-year-old finally spoke about the reasons behind her public split with also 24-year-old ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.

In an interview with Jute magazine, the Gold Coast resident said their engagement ended in June because they grew apart.

“You have a picture of what you think your life is going to be like and then circumstances change and people change too,” the fitness entrepreneur and model said.

“We were young when we got together and still figuring things out. I think when people are weighing in on your personal life while you’re trying to understand things yourself it can feel like a lot of pressure.”

She said that she understood why many followers wanted to know what was going on between her and personal trainer Reece, especially as they shared two kids together, Saskia and Wolf.

“People were wanting to know what happened before we even knew what was going on,” she said.

Just this weekend Reece went public with his new relationship.

Ouch.

3. “I want another baby.” Kylie Jenner is already thinking of baby names.



It seems like yesterday we were all conspiring and theorising about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, when suddenly she posted on Instagram she, in fact, had a child at 20 years old.

Now, the 21-year-old make up mogul has announced, in a Snapchat Q&A with fans and best friend Jordyn Woods, that she wants more kids.

And this time, she said she even wants to share the pregnancy WITH US. We have officially made it into the elite circle.

“Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but ‘when?’ is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan explained. “And I don’t know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I’d love to share more of that with you guys.”

But it didn’t stop there.

Continuing on, she said, “Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? Um I have, but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name, that’s all I know.”

So… to sum it up, billionaire Kylie Jenner wants another baby so her daughter Stormi can have a sister and… did I mention she is only 21?!

4. Samantha Markle demanded to see Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace. It did not go well.

Samantha Markle has made a bizarre attempt to visit Kensington Palace to visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry... in person.

According to The Mirror the 53-year-old half sister of the Duchess of Sussex was turned away at the gates, but not before handing the guard a note to presumably deliver to Meghan.

We can't imagine the note has anything nice to say.

The woman, who has openly attacked Meghan since her marriage to Harry, has not seen her half-sister in ten years.

Just last week, in what seems to be a dramatic change in tune, Samantha issued a public “apology” to her sister Meghan.

Only, it convinced approximately nobody.

Yeah. We can see why she was turned away.

5. CONGRATS! Alex and Teigan McKinnon have welcomed a baby girl.



Former NRL football player Alex McKinnon and wife Teigan McKinnon have welcomed their first child.

Teigan, 24, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

“When 2 became 3,” the teacher captioned the sweet image of the couple’s baby girl.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in March of this year, have named their baby Harriet Anne McKinnon.

Teigan shared photos of her experience (and her baby bump) on social media throughout her pregnancy. The new mum was 40 weeks pregnant when she went into labour.

In October, 2017, the couple was married in front of family and friends in a Hunter Valley NSW wedding.